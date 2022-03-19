Northwest Arkansas covid-19-related hospitalizations down again

Northwest Arkansas hospitalizations related to covid-19 were at a combined 21 on Friday, according to data from the Northwest Arkansas Council.

The covid-19 patients ranged in age from 21 to 80, according to the council.

There were a combined 24 people hospitalized Monday and Tuesday, 19 on Wednesday and 21 on Thursday. The all-time high for hospitalizations was 183 patients Jan. 24.

In the River Valley, there were six covid-19 patients at Mercy Fort Smith on Friday, according to spokeswoman Mardi Taylor. There were three covid-positive patients in ICU.

Baptist Health-Fort Smith had three covid-19 patients Friday, down from nine last week. None of the patients are in covid critical care units or on ventilators. Baptist Health Van Buren did not have any covid-19 patients, said Alicia Agent, hospital marketing manager.

There were a combined 66 new covid-19 cases in Benton and Washington counties Friday, the highest total this week, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council. Benton County reported 50 new cases, and Washington County had 16, according to data provided by the council. Benton County led in new cases four of the five days this week; Thursday's 42 cases were spilt with 21 in each county.

There were 89 intensive care beds in use Friday. The all-time high for ICU bed use was 140 on Sept. 8.

There were 18 ventilators in use Friday. The all-time high for ventilators was 87 on Sept. 2.

As of Friday, 55.6% of Benton County's eligible residents -- those who are at least 5 years old -- were fully immunized against covid-19, and 56.9% of Washington County's eligible population was fully immunized, according to the council.

There were six covid-related deaths in Benton County and three in Washington County between March 11 and Friday, according to officials in both counties' coroner offices. Benton County has had 133 covid-related deaths this year, and Washington County has had 103.

Due to low demand for covid-19 testing in the community, Friday was the last day for testing at Washington Regional's drive-through clinic at 3318 N. Northhills Blvd. in Fayetteville. Friday also was the last day of operations for its covid-19 hotline, according to a news release.

Pfizer covid-19 vaccinations and booster doses will remain available at the 3318 N. Northhills Blvd. location for people age 12 or older from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary, according to the release.

People who need covid-19 testing should contact their local pharmacy or county health unit for testing information. The Washington Regional Urgent Care at 3 E. Appleby Road in Fayetteville will continue to serve patients with symptoms of respiratory illness who need to be seen by a provider and test for covid-19 if necessary. The location is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the release.

An automated covid-19 information line will remain available at (479) 463-2055 with details about covid vaccinations and other testing locations. Washington Regional's hotline and testing clinic first opened in March 2020. Since that time, team members did more than 104,000 covid-19 tests and answered nearly 157,000 hotline calls, according to the release.