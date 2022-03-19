FOOTBALL

QB Watson joining Browns

Deshaun Watson changed his mind. The Browns have their franchise quarterback, one with some extra heavy baggage. Watson decided to waive his no-trade clause and the controversial QB accepted a trade to Cleveland after previously rejecting the team, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday. Watson, who didn't play last season for Houston, had informed the Browns on Thursday that he wasn't coming. However, he had a change of heart and called the team Friday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the imminent trade. Watson will receive a five-year, $230 million guaranteed contract, according to NFL Network.

NFL journalist Clayton dies

Longtime NFL journalist John Clayton died Friday following a short illness. He was 67. The Seattle Seahawks, through Clayton's family, announced the death in a statement. Clayton worked for the team in recent years as a sideline reporter on radio broadcasts. Nicknamed "The Professor," Clayton spent more than two decades covering the Pittsburgh Steelers for the The Pittsburgh Press and the Seattle Seahawks for The News Tribune in Tacoma, Wash. Clayton moved to ESPN in 1995, becoming one of the lead NFL writers for the company. Clayton appeared on TV and radio for ESPN and worked at the company for more than 20 years.

Bucs sign WR Gage

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to give Tom Brady everything he needs to compete for another championship. Free agent receiver Russell Gage and guard Shaq Mason, acquired in a trade from the New England Patriots on Friday, are the latest additions to a revamped roster that's taken form since Brady ended his brief retirement. Gage, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons, signed a three-year, $30 million contract and is expected to become Tampa Bay's No. 3 receiver behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Mason, obtained for a fifth-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, joins the Bucs after playing seven seasons in New England. He was part of two of the six Super Bowl titles Brady won with the Patriots.

Titans, TE reach deal

A person familiar with the deal says the Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran tight end Austin Hooper. The Titans announced new contracts with veteran cornerback Buster Skrine and running back Jordan Wilkins on Friday. The person confirming Hooper's new contract spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because his deal has not been announced yet. Hooper was released by Cleveland on Thursday after not living up to the four-year, $42 million contract he signed as a free agent two years ago with Cleveland.

GOLF

NeSmith sets course record

Matthew NeSmith has been working so hard and getting so little out of his game that he tried to get out of his own way. He wound up in the record book Friday at the Valspar Championship in Port Harbor, Fla. NeSmith crafted a 10-under 61 to tie the Copperhead course record at Innisbrook set 10 years ago by three-time major champion Padraig Harrington. He missed one fairway and two greens NeSmith was at 14-under 128, breaking by two shots the 36-hole record at the Valspar Championship that Sam Burns and Keegan Bradley set a year ago. Former University of Arkansas golfer Andrew Landry shot a 74 on Friday, finished with an even-par 142 and missed the cut. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) also missed the cut by shooting back-to-back 74s.

Tuten leads Louisiana Open

Shad Tuten turned in a 5-under 66 on Friday and holds a one-shot lead at the Louisiana Open on the Korn Ferry Tour in Broussard, La. Tuten is 11-under 131 at the tournament's midway point. Braden Thornberry sits one shot behind Tuten after firing a 67 on Friday at the Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) shot a 70 on Friday and is at 3-over 145. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) posted a 72 on Friday but is at 8-over 150. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) was one of 16 players still on the course Friday when play was halted because of darkness.

BASKETBALL

Florida hires Todd Golden

Florida hired San Francisco's Todd Golden as its basketball coach Friday, bringing in the 36-year-old former Auburn assistant to revitalize a program that had grown stale under Mike White. Golden signed a six-year contract worth $3 million annually to replace White, who surprised the Gators by leaving for rival Georgia last weekend. Florida missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 under White and was mired in mediocrity. White went 142-88 in seven seasons at Florida, including 72-52 in the SEC.

Warriors' Curry out 2 weeks

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will be sidelined at least two weeks with a sprained ligament in his left foot. The reigning scoring champion underwent an MRI exam that revealed the injury and he is scheduled to be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team said Friday. A two-week absence for Curry would sideline him until the final five games of the regular season for Golden State, which is third in the Western Conference.

TENNIS

Fritz moves into semis

Taylor Fritz defeated Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-1 Friday to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open for the second time in five months. The 24-year-old American is in the midst of the best stretch of his young career, and it all began in the desert in October. That's when the tournament was held last year, pushed out of its traditional March spot because of the covid-19 pandemic.

