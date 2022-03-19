100 years ago

March 19, 1922

CONWAY -- Modification of the quarantine order against movement of cattle from Faulkner county through the restricted area of Pulaski County to Little Rock has been made by Dr. W.A. McDonald, acting supervisor of tick eradication for Arkansas, so that Faulkner county cattle can be moved through that area by wagon or truck, provided a permit for such transfer is issued by R.N. McHenry, federal inspector for this county. The revised order will permit cattle owners in this county to remove their stock to Little Rock either for marketing or other purposes, in contrast with the former restriction which allowed only freight or express.

50 years ago

March 19, 1972

• Two five-gallon containers of nitrocellulois, a chemical that becomes highly explosive when it dries out, were found almost dry at the University of Arkansas Medical Center Friday. The Fire Department removed the chemical without incident. Hospital workers were cleaning out an old storage room behind the emergency room when they found the containers. The chemical had not been completely dried out, but the Fire Department call du Point Chemical Compnay at Detroit and was told to cover the powdery substance with water and ship it to du Point.

25 years ago

March 19, 1997

BISMARCK -- Officials are no more certain today about what killed 26 bald eagles in southwest Arkansas than they were when the outbreak first appeared two years ago at DeGray Lake. "Until we're able to determine what the cause of death is with these birds, I don't think it will ever be closed," Dr. Kimberli Miller, a scientist with the U.S. Geological Survey Biological Research Division in Madison, Wis., said. During the winter of 1994-95, officials found 29 dead or dying bald eagles near DeGray Lake. That event has been called the single biggest die-off of bald eagles in the nation's history and is believed related to this winter's deaths. All of the birds apparently suffered paralysis before their deaths and had lesions in their brains and spinal cords. The die-off apparently failed to recur during the winter of 1995-96, but reappeared in November 1996. Jim Young, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manager for DeGray Lake, said his office received the first reports of sick coots, a duck-like bird and favorite food of bald eagles, on Nov. 6, 1996, followed by the first two eagle deaths 10 days later. During the ensuing weeks, he said, officials collected 12 more dead or dying eagles at DeGray Lake and -- for the first time -- 11 at Lake Ouachita and one at Lake Hamilton. Young said officials found the last dead eagle Feb. 6 at Lake Ouachita.

10 years ago

March 19, 2012

• The Little Rock Police Department has asked the city for 36 new cruisers to replace vehicles in its aging fleet. If approved, the new cars would be the first update to the department's fleet since 2008. The cost of the cruisers -- estimated at $815,842 -- would be covered by revenue from the city's new sales-tax increase, if the city Board of Directors approves the purchase. The department's aging fleet has affected response times and how officers are deployed around the city, police spokesman Lt. Terry Hastings said.