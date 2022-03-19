Plenty of eyes today on $500,000 Essex Handicap

HOT SPRINGS -- Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort's Grade III $500,000 1 1/16-mile Essex Handicap for horses 4 years old and up will likely take a backseat in terms of local fans', horsemen's, and track staff members' sentimental attachment to the namesake of the other Grade III race on the racetrack's 10-race card today.

However, the Essex will draw the racing world's eyes to Oaklawn.

"This year's Essex is a great race," said Oaklawn President Louis Cella. "It really is."

The Essex is Oaklawn's ninth and feature race with a post scheduled for 5:10 p.m. on Whitmore Day at the racetrack.

There are three graded-stakes races on the world's schedule today. Two are set for Oaklawn. The Grade III $200,000 6-furlong Whitmore Stakes, named for retired Oaklawn and U.S. sprint champion Whitmore, is set to join the Essex on Oaklawn's card as the seventh race with a post scheduled for 4:04 p.m.

John Ed Anthony of Hot Springs owns 2-1 Essex morning-line favorite Plainsman, a 7-year-old son of Flatter and maternal grandson of Street Sense trained by 2020 and 2021 Eclipse Award trainer of the year Brad Cox and ridden by 2021 Eclipse jockey of the year Joel Rosario to a win by a neck over Thomas Shelby in Oaklawn's Grade III 1 1/16-mile Razorback Handicap on Feb. 12.

George Sharp's 8-year-old gelded Popular Kid was ridden by Francisco Arrieta and trained by Shawn Davis to a third-place finish, two lengths back, in the Razorback, and is the 6-1 fourth choice in the eight-horse Essex field.

Cox also trains Warrior's Charge, a 6-year-old son of Munnings owned by Ten Strike Racing and Madaket Stables and the 7-2 Essex second-choice with M And M Racing's Thomas Shelby, a 6-year-old gelded son of Curlin ridden by David Cohen and trained by Robertino Diodoro.

"Both [Plainsman and Warrior's Charge] deserve the opportunity," Cox said. "They're both doing good. They both won the Razorback, so that's kind of cool. Now, we need one of them to step up and win the Essex and be 1-2. We'll see. They're both doing really well."

Diodoro seemed emotionally spent after he watched Thomas Shelby's somewhat heroic front-running, but second-place effort in the Razorback.

"If there's any horse that deserves to win a stakes race, it's definitely him," Diodoro said. "He's really stepped up his game, and he shows up every time for us. We're hoping for the same sort of result, but we're hoping to be on the other end of the photo."

Danny Caldwell owns 8-1 Essex fifth-choice Rated R Superstar, a 9-year-0ld gelded son of Kodiak Kowboy who won Oaklawn's 1-mile Fifth Season Stakes at 25-1 on Jan. 15. Rated R Superstar, a confirmed closer, will start outside the favorites in the Essex.

David Cabrera is set to ride and Federico Villafranco trains Rated R Superstar.

"I think we'll get a little better pace this time," Caldwell said. "Hopefully, the track will be not so much speed-favoring. With rain coming in, I think that will help."