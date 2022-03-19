Red-White gives way to Brooks

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, asked why the Razorbacks weren't holding a traditional Red-White scrimmage on the final day of spring drills on April 23, showed his humorous side while giving a detailed answer.

"We did have the spring game set for the 23rd," Pittman said. "And then there's an ol' boy called Garth Brooks who decided to have a concert on the 23rd. So what we did is we moved up ... we didn't change anything to be honest with you."

Pittman said the Razorbacks will still scrimmage on the morning of April 23, but that workout will feature mainly younger and inexperienced players.

The Razorbacks will also scrimmage on April 16 and that one is open to the public.

"It'll be a better viewing for the fans anyway," Pittman said. "We're going to scrimmage. That was planned as a scrimmage anyway, so we're going to scrimmage on the 16th.

"We didn't change anything in all honesty except we just decided to open up the 16th to the public. I think they'll get a lot more out of it."

Walker upped

Third-year strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker's salary rose to $425,000 on March 1, according to a public record obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette from the UA on Friday. His contract term runs for two more seasons through the end of February 2024.

Walker, who came from Georgia on Coach Sam Pittman's original staff at Arkansas in December 2019, has frequently been credited with increasing the size and fitness levels of the Razorbacks by Pittman and Arkansas players.

Walker received interest from South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer after his hiring by the Gamecocks last winter, but he stayed with the Razorbacks for a second season, with his salary raised to $400,000 starting July 1, 2021.

Walker's original salary was $300,000.

Walker and every position coach for the Razorbacks has received a raise or their initial contract in the last year.

Coach talk

Sam Pittman touted the hiring of defensive line coach Deke Adams and cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman and their recruiting prowess in his pre-spring news conference.

On Wednesday, he said the pair is helping the Hogs improve on the field.

"I was really, really pleased with our first three days and the way we're progressing," Pittman said. "Really excited about our two young coaches, our two new ones, Deke Adams and Dominique Bowman.

"I think both of them are adding something to our program. We've talked to the kids and they believe that as well. I think we're better at those two positions. A lot of it is strength and conditioning from Jamil [Walker] but a lot of it is also tougher coaching."

Game of Pool

Fifth-year senior Bumper Pool is missing his old running buddies at linebacker Hayden Henry and Grant Morgan, but he's growing into a new role after he elected to take advantage of his bonus season of eligibility.

"It's weird just not having some of your closest friends at practice," Pool said. "But now that I'm like the older guy it's fun because I get to step into a leadership role and I'm kind of doing my best to work on that and continue to lead these young guys."

Sam Pittman has touted the early work of young linebackers Christopher Paul, who is running first team with Pool, as well as Jordan Crook, Kaden Henley of Springdale and transfer Drew Sanders.

"Those guys came in ... and are doing an extremely good job," Pool said. "It's kind of a credit to Grant and Hayden leaving that legacy behind. I feel like our room has just kind of taken that next step now where we know the expectations of how to play good football at linebacker.

"So now these young guys are starting to watch us and be like, 'Hey, this is the standard and if we're not playing up to that we don't deserve our playing time.' You can tell guys are very eager to get on the field and work on their craft."

Center attention

Sam Pittman seemed hyped up to tout Marcus Henderson as a backup to center Ricky Stromberg prior to the start of spring drills, and the effects of that move were heightened when Stromberg came out of Tuesday's work and missed Wednesday's drills to care for a left knee issue.

"Isn't that something? I think we've found his position," Pittman said when asked about Henderson on Wednesday. "Ricky is banged up a little bit, nothing serious, but he'll be back after the break. But to get those reps, that's what spring ball is about."

Pittman touted Henderson's skill and footwork as a tackle during his true freshman season of 2020, and he even repped at tight end that year, but the 6-5, 287-pounder had trouble putting on weight and didn't factor in during the 2021 season.

Henderson had a couple of snap issues on Wednesday, but Pittman is high on him again.

"For him to go in and finish yesterday's practice and then come in today and do what he's doing, he's building confidence," Pittman said. "But more importantly his teammates are confident in him now. I think he's doing a nice job. I think we finally found a place where he doesn't have to be 320 pounds, but he has to be quick and get good leverage. I think we finally found his place."

Quick transition

The Razorbacks felt the NCAA allowed walk-throughs during the winter, which Arkansas conducted for parts of three weeks leading into spring, gave them a jump on spring ball.

The Hogs have worked at a quick pace, even with a lot of freshmen and new talent all over the field.

"Just the competitive nature," quarterback KJ Jefferson said of the physicality and fast tempo the Razorbacks have shown. "Being an athlete, playing in the SEC, you have to be competitive. Just showing how hard we're working and just we compete each and every rep. We take no reps off. We treat every rep like a game rep, so just bring that to spring ball is just boosting everybody up."

The walk throughs have improved the efficiency of drill work, Coach Sam Pittman said.

"It certainly has helped because we're not having a lot of missed assignments and it doesn't matter if it's an older guy or a younger guy," he said. "It says a lot about the teaching ability of our assistant coaches."

'Good to go'

Safety Jalen Catalon, who missed half the 2021 season after undergoing shoulder surgery, wore a green, no-contact jersey in Wednesday's final practice before spring break as a precautionary, work load move.

"I feel good. I'm good to go," Catalon said on Tuesday, citing head athletic trainer Dave Polanski's plan to keep him in good health.

"I'm going into the training room constantly doing my rehab. But as far as playing, I'm ready to go. If we were to put a ball down right now, I'm ready to go."

12-day break

The Razorbacks intentionally practiced on Tuesday in spider pads and on Wednesday in shoulder pads and shorts to maximize their ability to get through corrections prior to the start of spring break on Friday.

Coach Sam Pittman said he was very pleased with the progress through the first three workouts of the 15 allowed in the spring.

"We challenged them about this week," Pittman said Wednesday night. "Obviously we're going on spring break and we chose to do it Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday so we could clean up the film and not keep the kids Friday afternoon which would be the start of their spring break.

"I was a little nervous about that, but I thought it went well. I thought Sunday it looked like we had been practicing for a while."

The Razorbacks will have 12 days off before resuming with spring practice No. 4 on March 29.

Ready for 5

Redshirt junior lineman Luke Jones, who is taking first-team reps at left tackle, says he's fully prepared to be the Swiss Army knife of the line, much like sixth-year senior Ty Clary was last season.

"I'm prepared to play all five positions," Jones said. "We have a couple other guys on the O-line that are working for those positions too, [so] everyone's moving around, getting work at different positions. We've got a good O-line, good depth."

Hurd return

Chris Hurd, the special teams quality control assistant at Arkansas under Coach Bret Bielema in 2013, has returned as a special teams analyst for special teams coordinator Scott Fountain.

Hurd left the Razorbacks in 2014 with Charlie Partridge to become special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Florida Atlantic through 2016. A walk-on linebacker at North Texas who developed into the Sun Belt defensive player of the year in 2003, was also special teams coordinator at Tennessee-Chattanooga and Akron the last several years.