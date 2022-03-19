Rick Lee’s selections and analysis for Saturday, March 19

LEE'S LOCK Pharoah's Heart in the 10th

BEST BET Hollis in the seventh

LONG SHOT Alleluia Angel in the first

FRIDAY'S RESULTS x-x

MEET 124-373 (33.2 %)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

ALLELUIA ANGEL* has recorded a pair of encouraging five-furlong gate works, and trainer Jaime Gonzalez has saddled two upset debut winners over the past three Oaklawn meetings. CHOCTAW CHARLIE has a pair of competitive sprint races at the meeting, while competing in stronger maiden allowance races. CATCH A WHIFF showed speed before fading in a deeper and more talented field, and she has moved to the winning sable of trainer John Ortiz.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Alleluia Angel;Jordan;Gonzalez;8-1

5 Choctaw Charlie;Pereira;Chleborad;3-1

7 Catch a Whiff;Cabrera;Ortiz;7-2

2 Lori's Eyes;Vazquez;Martin;4-1

4 Miss Rita;Quinonez;Witt;5-2

9 Street Ride;Bailey;Brennan;12-1

1 Twentytwentyredo;Court;Creighton;12-1

6 Sober Sunday;Torres;Petalino;30-1

8 On a Shoestring;Harr;Dixon;20-1

2 Purse $37,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

ADMIRABLY** has won three of ten races at the distance, and he brings competitive Beyer figures from Southern California. HONORARY DEGREE has shown good early speed in consecutive conditioned-claiming victories, and he may be sharp enough to move up and win again. WIN WITH PRIDE won an unusually fast $16,000 claiming race only two races back, and the pace figures fast enough to flatter his strong late run.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Admirably;Vazquez;Diodoro;3-1

5 Honorary Degree;Cohen;Diodoro;7-2

7 Win With Pride;Cabrera;Broberg;7-2

1 Sturgill;Bailey;Haran;6-1

6 Storm Advisory;Garcia;Mason;4-1

3 Awesome Saturday;Arrieta;Garcia;6-1

4 Lichita;Canchari;Jansen;8-1

3 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

VISION OF ELIAS** flashed speed and talent in a sixth-place debut, and he is dropping in price and switches to a leading rider in Ricardo Santana Jr. OBVIOUSLY TOO had trouble at the break before finishing with energy in a fourth-place debut, and he has a license to show marked improvement with an alert break from the gate. BRASKA was beaten a diminishing neck in a strong runner-up finish, and he is an experienced runner who owns the fastest last race Beyer figure.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Vision of Elias;Santana;Martin;6-1

10 Obviously Too;Gonzalez;Silva;5-1

1 Braska;Harr;Cline;7-2

4 Ucantmakethistufup;Garcia;Schultz;3-1

9 Mammoth Spring;Canchari;Hornsby;6-1

2 Lochmoor;Torres;Riecken;8-1

11 Peripatetic;Wales;Witt;12-1

13 Risky Situation;Harr;Cline;12-1

8 My Kinda Teton;Bailey;Rhea;20-1

12 Northern Woods;Cabrera;Moquett;12-1

6 Riante Sky;Hiraldo;Milligan;30-1

5 Young o' Daine;Court;Loy;20-1

7 Royal de Be;Lopez;Williams;30-1

4 Purse $106,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

GOSPEL WAY** has been working fast and often up to his 2022 debut, and he raced competitively against similar at Woodbine and he may prefer moving to a dirt surface. PATS PROPERTY has been narrowly defeated in consecutive races, and he is a consistent front-runner who owns competitive Beyer figures. PALACE COUP has won three of eight races at this standard route distance, and he possesses route speed and is in good form.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Gospel Way;Medellin;McKnight;8-1

6 Pats Property;Harr;Haran;5-1

3 Palace Coup;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

5 Stayin' Out Late;Rosario;Asmussen;8-1

7 Majestic West;Garcia;Bauer;12-1

2 Myopic;Franco;Diodoro;8-1

4 Eastside Cool;Arrieta;Asmussen;7-2

8 C Falls;Hiraldo;Hartman;6-1

10 Lamutanaatty;Cabrera;Moquett;15-1

9 Beer Chaser;Canchari;Puhl;20-1

5 Purse $33,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

TAPPIN FORA DANCE** was a clear winner of a fast starter allowance race Feb. 12, and he figures to work out an ideal stalking trip from his outside post. JACK VAN BERG led past every pole but the last one in a sharp runner-up finish, and he is dropping in class is the one to catch. RIVERBOAT GAMBLER may not be the third best sprinter in the field, but an expected strong early pace may set up his consistent late run.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Tappin Fora Dance;Garcia;Mason;6-1

1 Jack Van Berg;Vazquez;Diodoro;2-1

9 Riverboat Gambler;Cabrera;Morse;12-1

8 Futile;Arrieta;Hollendorfer;4-1

3 Mr. Ankeny;Gonzalez;Chleborad;5-1

5 Seau;Contreras;McKnight;10-1

6 Petit Verdot;Hiraldo;Van Berg;6-1

7 Lover Boy;Cohen;Richard;20-1

4 Skyscanner;Torres;Shorter;15-1

2 Press Snooze;Pereira;Chleborad;15-1

6 Purse $90,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

KINGMAKER** broke a bit tardy and raced wide through the turn when finishing third in a key maiden sprint. Moreover, he had a strong subsequent 5-furlong breeze and he is also bred to improve at the distance. MAASAI WARRIOR is an experienced two-turn runner who ships from Fair Grounds having earned the fastest Beyer figure. PLAUSIBLE DENILE trained smartly up to his debut and did not disappoint in a second-place sprint effort. She is another bred to run at least this far.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Kingmaker;Cabrera;Moquett;6-1

1 Maasai Warrior;Geroux;Cox;2-1

4 Plausible Denile;Franco;DeVito;10-1

7 General Strike;Rosario;Asmussen;3-1

8 Battle Call;Pereira;Hollendorfer;7-2

5 Skate to Heaven;Cohen;Diodoro;8-1

6 Papa Rocket;Contreras;Lukas;12-1

10 Abrierwin;Garcia;Amescua;20-1

2 Contrabandista;Canchari;Morse;15-1

9 Strickland;Hiraldo;Brennan;15-1

11 Chiron;Court;Cox;20-1

7 The Whitmore. Grade III. Purse $200,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up

HOLLIS*** has been dominating in a pair of allowance wins at the meeting, including a track record performance in December. He also does his best running from outside post positions. BOB'S EDGE produced a powerful rally to win the King Cotton in comfortable fashion, and he recorded a powerful 5-furlong work just five days ago. KNEEDEEPINSNOW was a fast local allowance winner just two races back, and he returns to Oaklawn after being beaten as a post-time favorite in a sprint stake at Houston.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Hollis;Santana;Ortiz;3-1

2 Bob's Edge;Quinonez;Jones;5-2

4 Kneedeepinsnow;Vazquez;Maker;8-1

7 Tulane Tryst;Hernandez;DeVaux;9-2

3 Greeley and Ben;Cabrera;Broberg;9-2

6 Royal Daaher;Arrieta;DiVito;10-1

5 Atoka;Contreras;Lukas;10-1

1 No Shirt No Shoes;Garcia;Anderson;12-1

8 Heart Rhythm;Franco;Duncan;15-1

8 Purse $90,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

LIFE ON THE NILE*** put away the opposing speed but was unable to hold off a late-running winner in a strong second-place route finish, and the improving colt is strictly the one to catch and beat. EL GEMAR rallied behind a strong early pace when finishing third in a sprint debut, and he is likely to improve with a better start and with the added ground. MAJOR CONTENDER is having blinkers removed following a third-place sprint finish at Fair Grounds, and he is another bred to improve around two turns.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Life On the Nile;Pereira;Hollendorfer;2-1

4 El Gemar;Arrieta;Peitz;5-1

7 Major Contender;Santana;Cox;3-1

6 Summer in Malibu;Bailey;Vance;8-1

1 Young Turk;Vazquez;Maker;8-1

2 Fast Lane;Rosario;Asmussen;6-1

3 Magnificus;Cabrera;Moquett;12-1

9 Rome;Garcia;Anderson;20-1

11 Bigtime Tegridy;Court;Jackson;20-1

8 Drag Malibu;Torres;Smith;20-1

10 Grand Festival;Canchari;Burns;30-1

9 The Essex Handicap. Grade III. Purse $500,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up

PLAINSMAN** was game to the wire winning the G3 Razorback Handicap, and the multiple graded stake winner is versatile and consistent. WARRIOR'S CHARGE has worked nicely since dominating allowance runners by nearly ten lengths, and the Oaklawn horse for course figures near the lead from the start. RATED R SUPERSTAR won the Fifth Season in January and was on the losing side of a photo finish in the 2021 Essex Handicap. Expect him to be finishing fast.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Plainsman;Rosario;Cox;2-1

3 Warrior's Charge;Geroux;Cox;7-2

6 Rated R Superstar;Cabrera;Villafranco;8-1

1 Thomas Shelby;Cohen;Diodoro;7-2

8 Hanalei's Houdini;Vazquez;Maker;10-1

5 Popular Kid;Arrieta;Davis;6-1

7 Beau Luminarie;Santana;Brisset;8-1

2 Title Ready;Hernandez;Stewart;12-1

10 Purse $106,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

PHAROAH'S HEART**** was beaten a diminishing head, while 4 lengths clear of third, in a strong return to the races. Furthermore, she is stretching out to her preferred distance. TROUVILLE earned competitive Beyer figures in consecutive third-place finish in Southern California, and she returns to the main track after a dull effort on turf. LET'S CRUISE defeated $50k conditioned claiming rivals by 4 widening lengths, and she is bred to show more at two turn distances.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Pharoah's Heart;Rosario;Asmussen;5-2

5 Trouville;Franco;Powell;12-1

4 Let's Cruise;Gonzalez;Robertson;6-1

11 Ursulina;Contreras;Lukas;9-2

10 Guana Cay;Arrieta;Contreras;5-1

1 Duplicitous;Cabrera;Hawley;8-1

2 Nisi Prius;Quinonez;Witt;12-1

3 Legendary Gift;Torres;Martin;10-1

8 Sundial;Vazquez;Asmussen;8-1

6 Sunny Isle Beach;Hiraldo;Vance;12-1

9 A Real Jewel;Court;Compton;15-1