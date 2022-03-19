Samoa begins first covid-19 lockdown

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Samoa will go into lockdown today as it faces its first outbreak of covid-19 after a woman who was about to leave the country tested positive.

Although health authorities have so far confirmed just a single case, it is the first time Samoa has found any unexplained cases in the community and likely points to an undetected outbreak that has been going on for days or even weeks.

A government report leaked online indicates the woman had visited church services, a hospital, stores, a library and a travel agency since first feeling ill last week.

Samoa and several neighboring Pacific island nations were among the last places on earth to avoid virus outbreaks. But the more transmissible omicron variant has changed the equation, and one by one the island nations have been challenged by covid-19.

Starting today, all schools will be closed, public gatherings will be banned, and all stores and other services will be shut down, except those considered essential. Starting Friday, people were required to wear masks and use vaccination cards.

There were reports Friday of panic-buying ahead of the lockdown.

The lockdown is initially scheduled to last through midnight Tuesday.

About 65% of all Samoans have had at least two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, according to Our World in Data. Samoa has had previous virus scares and lockdowns after returning plane passengers tested positive while isolating, but had managed to avoid any community outbreaks until now.

















Samoa's Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa told people about the positive case in a special announcement to the nation late Thursday. She said the infected woman was in isolation and that her movements and contacts with people were being traced.

Mata'afa said officials wanted to do all they could to contain it from spreading rapidly.

"Although our country continues to traverse through these difficult times, let us continue to trust in the Lord," Mata'afa said in her announcement.

HONG KONG SURGE

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's cumulative coronavirus infections have exceeded 1 million as the city grapples with an outbreak that has killed more people than the reported covid-19 deaths in all of mainland China.

Health officials reported 20,079 confirmed infections on Friday, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,016,944.

Nearly 97% of those came from Hong Kong's current wave, which began in December. Since Feb. 9, nearly 5,200 people have died from the virus.

The total number of deaths in Hong Kong -- 5,401 -- has exceeded the 4,636 fatalities recorded in mainland China. Mainland authorities have reported 126,234 confirmed cases, but unlike most countries, China does not include asymptomatic cases in its confirmed total.

The city of 7.4 million is in the grip of an omicron surge that has strained its health care system as hospitals reached maximum capacity. Coffins are running out and mortuaries are so full that bodies have to be temporarily stored in refrigerated containers.

Most of the deceased were elderly patients, a majority of whom are not fully vaccinated.

For most of the pandemic, Hong Kong was able to stamp out earlier outbreaks with tough "zero covid" restrictions that temporarily shuttered businesses, limited public gatherings and imposed entry curbs such as lengthy quarantines for arrivals and flight bans from countries deemed high-risk.

That changed with the highly transmissible omicron variant. Officials have sought assistance from mainland China, which has sent experts and medical resources to help Hong Kong combat the pandemic.

Information for this article was contributed by Nick Perry and staff members of The Associated Press.

The Catholic Cathedral in Apia, on the island of Upolu, Samoa, July 8, 2015. Samoa will go into lockdown from Saturday, March 19, 2022 as it faces its first outbreak of the coronavirus after a woman who was about to leave the country tested positive. (Dean Purcell/New Zealand Herald via AP)



