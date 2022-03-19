Spain alters W. Sahara stance

MADRID -- Spain on Friday declared the beginning of "a new stage" in its strained relations with Morocco after the Spanish prime minister wrote to the Moroccan king, agreeing that having Western Sahara operate autonomously under Rabat's rule is "the most serious, realistic and credible" initiative for resolving a decadeslong dispute over the African territory.

This marked a departure from Spain's earlier stance of considering Morocco's grip on Western Sahara an occupation.

The United Nations has continued to regard Madrid as the colonial administrative power for Western Sahara, even after its annexation by Morocco immediately after Spain abandoned its African province in 1975. Over the years, the Spanish government's official position, along with the European Union's, has been to support a U.N.-sponsored referendum to settle the territory's decolonization.

But according to a statement issued by Morocco's royal palace on Friday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez recognized "the importance of the Sahara issue for Morocco" in a letter to King Mohammed VI.

"Spain considers the autonomy initiative presented by Morocco in 2007 as the basis, the most serious, realistic and credible, for resolving the dispute," the royal palace quoted Sanchez.

In its own statement, the Spanish government didn't go into details about Sanchez's letter, but referred to the Moroccan announcement and declared that it marked "a new stage in the relationship with Morocco based on mutual respect, compliance with agreements, the absence of unilateral actions and transparency and permanent communication."

Relations between Spain and Morocco hit a historical low last year after Spain secretly hosted for medical treatment the leader of the Polisario Front, which has led the yearning for independence by many Saharawis.

But when media affiliated with the Moroccan government revealed Brahim Ghali's presence in Spain, Rabat allowed 10,000 people to cross the border into Ceuta, a Spanish city on the coast of North Africa.

That leashed an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Morocco also recalled its ambassador in Madrid and hasn't reinstated her since then.

Abdulah Arabi, who represents the Polisario in Spain, said Sanchez "succumbs to the pressure and blackmail" from Morocco by paying "a toll" to mend their damaged political and diplomatic ties. He said having Western Sahara be autonomous under Morocco is only one of many options that should be voted upon in a referendum.

Morocco departed from the agreement to hold a referendum for Western Sahara when it introduced its 2007 proposal of greater autonomy under its sovereignty.

Morocco has also irked its regional foe, Algeria, a long-standing supporter of the Polisario that late last year severed diplomatic ties with Rabat.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has been invited for meetings in Rabat later this month and officials were scheduling a visit by Sanchez himself, the Moroccan ministry of foreign affairs said.

In its statement, the Spanish government welcomed the invitations and said it wanted to face "common challenges" together with Rabat, "especially cooperation in the management of migratory flows in the Mediterranean and the Atlantic."