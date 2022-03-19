SOFTBALL

Arkansas tops Tennessee in SEC opener

Pinch-hitter Kacie Hoffman belted a three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning to rally the No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks to a 4-3 victory over No. 15 Tennessee in the SEC opener Friday night at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

Winning pitcher Mary Haff (6-2) worked around an error in the seventh inning to allow the Razorbacks (18-4, 1-0) to stretch their winning streak to 10 games. Haff struck out 11, walked 5 and gave up 6 hits.

Tennessee (19-7, 0-1) took a 3-0 lead in the third inning on Lair Beautae's three-run home run. Arkansas got one run back in the fifth inning on Taylor Ellsworth's RBI single.

Hannah Gammill was hit by a pitch to start the sixth. Sam Torres reached on a one-out single before Hoffman connected on her fourth home run of the season.

Arkansas finished with seven hits, including a 2-for-4 effort by Danielle Gibson.

MEN'S SOCCER

UALR coach resigns

University of Arkansas at Little Rock men's soccer Coach Mark Foster has resigned and has accepted the head coaching position at UT Rio Grande Valley.

In his four years with the Trojans soccer program, Foster went 29-27-19 overall and 15-13-10 in conference games.

Assistant coach Audra Larson has been named the Trojans' interim head coach.

MEN'S TENNIS

Georgia downs Arkansas

The Georgia Bulldogs took down Arkansas men's team Friday afternoon in Athens, Ga., winning 4-1 on the indoor courts.

Sophomore Adrien Burdet claimed the lone Razorbacks win of the afternoon, defeating No. 84 Trent Bryde 7-6, 6-3. Burdet is now 10-6 on the season in singles play.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

UCA dominates Lipscomb

The University of Central Arkansas women's team opened ASUN Conference play with a 8-0 victory over Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn.

The Bears picked up victories in doubles play from the teams of Chunxi Xin and Fuka Nonoyama, Mei Ishimura and Yada Vasupongchai and Sumono Hamanaga and Maja Gledic. Nonyama, Vasupongchai, Hamanaga, Gledic and Ishimura also earned singles victories.

UCA will play at Jacksonville State on Monday.

BASEBALL

Williams Baptist takes series

The Williams Baptist Eagles took two of three games from Harris-Stowe State, winning a doubleheader on Thursday but dropping an 8-7 decision to the Hornets on Friday.

Wyatt LeDure led the Eagles (14-9, 2-1 American Midwest) with four RBI in the series while Isaac Williams hit a three-run home run.

