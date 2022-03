1. You need to -------- your hair.

2. She should arrive in about an --------.

3. I -------- what you mean.

4. I do not want to -------- about it.

5. The country was taken over by a military --------.

6. He fell and scraped his --------.

7. What ------ did she sing in church?

8. He has paid his -------- in full.

9. He lost ------ of the money by gambling.

ANSWERS

1. Comb

2. Hour

3. Know

4. Talk

5. Coup

6. Knee

7. Hymn

8. Debt

9. Half