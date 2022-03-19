Tips for making a stylish kitchen while on a budget





Kitchen renovations are one of the most popular, as well as one of the most rewarding, home improvements. A new kitchen design can make that space a more functional, compelling heart of your home, in addition to increasing your home's resale value.

The average cost of a kitchen remodel is between $13,475 and $38,170, according to HomeAdvisor. If you don't want to spend that much, Wren Kitchens' experts have revealed the best tricks and tips for making your kitchen look luxurious and refreshed without splurging.

Check out these simple solutions that will help give your kitchen a new look this year:

OPT FOR QUARTZ

Countertops are where things get done in the kitchen, whether it's office work or meal preparation, so you want something that will last. Quartz is extremely durable, looks great, and is a strong contender for those looking to spend money on a high-quality, long-lasting product.

GET CREATIVE WITH A BACKSPLASH

A new backsplash can completely transform an outdated kitchen and can protect your walls.

"For a subtle and sophisticated look, choose color palettes that complement your countertops and cabinets to create a fresh feel without remodeling the entire room. For a more adventurous style, naturally inspired colors such as copper and brass are a current popular trend," according to Wren Kitchens.

CHANGE OUT YOUR HANDLES

New handles can be made from a variety of materials and finishes, and they're a great way to update the look of your kitchen.

"When looking for something more customized to your style, you can mix and match a choice of handles to your cupboards to create a unique design. The finishing touches are what guests appreciate, and these smaller touches are where you can save money when creating something different," Wren Kitchens states.

VINYL IS THE TRICK TO SHOWSTOPPING FLOORS

Although flooring can be costly, it doesn't mean you have to settle for less.

According to Wren Kitchens, "Vinyl flooring is becoming more popular and is a simple and more cost-effective way of adding something more to your kitchen area."

ADD PENDANT LIGHTING

With the flick of a switch, pendant lighting can change the mood of a room. This simple, low-cost feature can make your kitchen appear more expensive without costing a fortune.

"Dependent on the vibe of your kitchen, you can opt for glistening glass pendants for something more stylish or exposed wired bulbs for kitchens that are more rustic."



