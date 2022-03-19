Umude’s 0 welcomed in UA win

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Stanley Umude filled up every stat category in the box score on Thursday night except the one where zero is a good number.

The 6-6 University of Arkansas senior had zero turnovers to go along with 21 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocked shots while playing all 40 minutes in the Razorbacks' 75-71 victory over Vermont in a first-round NCAA Tournament game at KeyBank Center.

"It's amazing, because it's hard to play a 40-minute game without turning the ball over," Arkansas senior guard Au'Diese Toney said. "Once you're doing that, you're doing something great."

It was the third game in 34 that Umude, a transfer from South Dakota, has played this season in which he didn't have a turnover.

"Stan was awesome," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "He keeps getting better and better and better and better with each game.

"The one area that we wanted him to improve on was taking care of the ball. That's been a big part of his player development since he has arrived on campus.

"He has improved so much defensively and improved on valuing the basketball as well. He has become a complete player."

Umude scored 1,520 points in four years at South Dakota and averaged 21.6 last season.

"When he came to Arkansas, he was a dominant offensive player, and I think that's how maybe internally he valued his importance to the team with scoring," Musselman said. "Now he understands [the importance of] blocking shots, not turning the ball over."

The Razorbacks finished the Vermont game with five turnovers -- their lowest total ever in an NCAA Tournament game.

"I just think a lot of the times of us being unsuccessful in games is us beating ourselves by turning the ball over," Arkansas senior forward Trey Wade said. "So Coach emphasizes that a lot, and I think that was a big key of us winning [Thursday] night, was not turning it over."

'Really cool'

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman was asked if New Mexico State junior guard Teddy Allen taking 24 of his team's 50 shots in the Aggies' 70-63 victory over Connecticut and scoring 37 points makes them one-dimensional on offense.

"I was really impressed with it," said Musselman, whose Razorbacks play the Aggies tonight. "I thought it was really cool, to be honest with you, that New Mexico State found a hot hand, and the other four guys on the team were so selfless that they kept feeding him.

"Sometimes teams will come down the floor and do that for two or three possessions, and then somebody will take a shot just because they think it's his turn.

"I thought what Coach [Chris] Jans did and the guys on the floor did was really cool."

Allen hit 10 shots, including 4 of 7 three-pointers, and was 13 of 13 taking the Aggies' only free throws.

"It was reminiscent of teammates understanding that a guy was cooking and to let him roll," Musselman said. "I don't look at it like it was one-dimensional. I look at it like it was freaking genius, to be quite honest.

"If we have somebody roll like that, we're going to stand around and watch him, too, go off."

First time

Arkansas senior guard Au'Diese Toney had 6 points, 5 rebounds and 1 blocked shot against Vermont in his first NCAA Tournament game.

Toney played the previous three seasons for Pittsburgh teams that finished with losing records.

"It's exactly what I imaged," Toney said of his first NCAA Tournament experience. "It's bright lights. It's amazing.

"It gives me chills just by walking in the building and seeing March Madness everywhere, because when I was younger, I always watched it on TV, watching teams growing up.

"It's just amazing just to be able to play in the tournament my first time."

Workout warrior

New Mexico State Coach Chris Jans said he doesn't know Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman well, but he recalled once working out next to Musselman at a hotel during the coaches' convention at a Final Four.

"I remember going back to the room telling my wife, '[Musselman] was nonstop chattering, talking, working out the whole time,' " Jans said. "I'm, like, 'Man, he was off the chart.'

"His energy was unbelievable. I'm just trying to log through my 30 minutes, and he is going crazy. I was embarrassed.

"It's like he was training for a marathon."

Musselman said he has incredible respect for Jans, who has led New Mexico State to a 123-31 record in five years, including 27-6 this season.

"His teams are always tough," Musselman said. "They're always hard-nosed. They take on his personality. I think he is one of the best coaches in the country.

"I like what he does with his team offensively. They're always tough on the backboards."

Help from Boykins

Texas-El Paso assistant coach Early Boykins was on Arkansas' staff the previous two seasons as director of student-athlete development.

The Miners played New Mexico State twice this season -- with UTEP losing 77-71 on the road and winning 72-69 at home -- so Boykins could help the Razorbacks' staff with scouting the Aggies.

"Earl was on speaker phone last night," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said.

Third meeting

Arkansas is 2-0 all-time against New Mexico State.

The Razorbacks beat the Aggies 59-50 in Fayetteville on Dec. 4, 1957, and 66-60 in the Top of the World Classic in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Nov. 21, 1998.