U.S. veteran sues Iran, alleges abuse

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Navy veteran who was jailed in Iran for nearly two years sued the Iranian government on Thursday for damages, alleging that he was kidnapped, held hostage and tortured.

The federal lawsuit describes the “prolonged and continuous” abuse that Michael White says he suffered behind bars, including being beaten and punched, whipped on his feet, starved and pressured to falsely confess that he was a spy for the U.S. government.

“Mr. White endured this trauma for nearly two years, never knowing if or when he would be released and reunited with his family, repeatedly promised that his conditions would improve soon, only to be crushed psychologically when they did not,” the lawsuit states.

The allegations in the complaint mirror the claims made by White in a 156-page manuscript that he wrote behind bars and was later obtained by The Associated Press.

The 31-page complaint traces White’s travel to Iran, saying he was lured there in the summer of 2018 by a woman he considered his girlfriend so that he could be kidnapped by Iranian government agents and put in prison. He was charged with insulting Iran’s Supreme Leader and cooperating with the U.S. government against Iran — charges the lawsuit says were fabricated — and sentenced without a trial to 10 years in prison.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. Besides White, other plaintiffs include his mother and two brothers.

It was not immediately clear if Iran planned to formally respond to the complaint, or if it had a lawyer who might enter an appearance in the case. If Iran does not respond to the allegations, a judge could enter a default judgment on White’s behalf, enabling White to collect damages from a fund set up for victims of acts of state-sponsored terrorism.