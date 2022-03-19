Weary Irish rise up to sink Tide





SAN DIEGO -- Maybe playing tired suits Notre Dame.

Cormac Ryan scored a career-high 29 points, including seven three-pointers, and 11th-seeded Notre Dame recovered from a grueling First Four win and late-night flight to beat sixth-seeded Alabama 78-64 on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

"I mean, I was just letting it fly. And when you have it rolling, you have it rolling. So picked a good night for it, I guess," Ryan said. "To be able to grit it out -- people were saying double overtime, long flight, legs are going to be tired. We were gunning and we were ready to go."

Ryan, was 10 of 13 from the floor and made a career-best seven of his nine tries from beyond the arc for Notre Dame (24-10), which beat Rutgers in double OT Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio, to earn a trip to San Diego.

Even though Notre Dame goes with only a seven-player rotation, Ryan said the cross-country flight and playing two games in less than 48 hours might have been a benefit.

"We kind of rolled into California with that hunger. And I think the quick trip actually helped us because we were still hungry. It was like we just got off the court; put us back on, we're ready," he said.

Blake Wesley had 18 points while Paul Atkinson Jr. added 13 points and eight rebounds. The Fighting Irish missed six of their first seven shots but went 28 of 47 the rest of the way.

"I mean, gotta give Notre Dame a lot of credit to play in a play-in game and go double overtime, fly in here as late as they did, play with one-day rest and give the energy they got," Alabama Coach Nate Oats said. "We talk in college about veteran college players. I think it showed today."

Keon Ellis led Alabama (19-14) with 16 points and Jaden Shackelford scored 13. Junior point guard Jahvon Quinerly suffered a left knee injury early in the game and did not return. His knee was in an immobilizing brace when he came back to the Crimson Tide bench.

Oats said the injury was "significant," adding that Quinerly would have an MRI after the team returns to Tuscaloosa.

"He's a big piece of what we do. We definitely felt the impact of losing him," Ellis said.

Notre Dame will play Texas Tech Sunday in the second round of the West Region.

The Irish had a 41-36 advantage at halftime. Alabama scored six consecutive points early in the second half to get within 44-42 before Notre Dame pulled away with a 17-5 run. Ryan and Wesley each had six points during the spurt and Atkinson added five.

Ryan's final three-pointer, an off-balance shot from the corner, rolled around and went in as the shot clock expired to put the Irish up 66-55 with 4:55 remaining. Notre Dame's largest lead was 16 points (76-60) with under two minutes remaining.

Coach Mike Brey -- who's in his 13th tournament with Notre Dame and 15th overall -- credited his team's adjustments in the second half, when it held Alabama to 12 of 32 from the floor. Alabama had two scoring droughts of more than three minutes.

"Really the last 30 minutes we defended. We couldn't guard them early. And certainly they're a different team when Quinerly goes down, and it looked bad and I feel for him because he's a heck of a guard," Brey said. "I'm thrilled about our resiliency and belief on wanting to survive and advance in this tournament."

Neither team led by more than four points the first 18 minutes before Notre Dame scored nine consecutive points to grab a 41-33 advantage with 40 seconds left in the first half. Nate Laszewski had the first five points during the run, including a layup to give the Irish the lead. Juwan Gary hit a three-pointer to draw Alabama within five points at halftime.

TEXAS TECH 97,

MONTANA STATE 62

SAN DIEGO -- Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 20 points and set a dominating tone in the opening minutes for Texas Tech, which overwhelmed Montana State with one of the best-shooting games in the first round since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

Bryson Williams also scored 20 points for Texas Tech (26-9), which shot 66.7% (36 of 54) from the floor, including making 12 of 20 three-pointers. At one point the Red Raiders were trending toward breaking Syracuse's record of 67.9% (38 of 56) against Southern Illinois in 1995. They settled for a tie for fourth.

Texas Tech was too big, quick and talented for the Bobcats (27-8), who were making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1996.

Xavier Bishop led Montana State with 12 points.

DUKE 78,

CAL STATE FULLERTON 61

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Duke began retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski's final NCAA Tournament with minimal stress, beating Cal State Fullerton.

Freshman Paolo Banchero scored 17 points to lead the Blue Devils (29-6), who jumped to a double-digit lead in the first 4 1/2 minutes and remained in control throughout. Duke led by 10 at halftime and pushed the margin to 20 midway through the second half.

The West Region's No. 2 seed had five players score 10 or more points while playing its neighboring state, backed by vocal sections of fans eager to be part of what they hope will be Krzyzewski's six-game run to title No. 6.

Damari Milstead scored 12 points to lead 15th-seeded Titans (21-11), who missed 15 of 18 shots to open the game.

EAST REGION

TEXAS 81,

VIRGINIA TECH 73

MILWAUKEE -- Andrew Jones scored 21 points, Marcus Carr beat the halftime buzzer with a shot from well beyond halfcourt to put Texas ahead for good, and the Longhorns beat Virginia Tech.

The sixth-seeded Longhorns (22-11) won their first tournament game since 2014.

Texas built on the momentum from Carr's improbable basket and led by 17 with 5 1/2 minutes left.

Carr had 15 points and Timmy Allen added 14. Texas went 10 of 19 from three-point range while ending a five-game tournament losing streak.

Sean Padulla scored 19 points for Virginia Tech (23-13) with 13 coming in the last 4 1/2 minutes.

PURDUE 78, YALE 56

MILWAUKEE -- Jaden Ivey raced his way to 22 points and Zach Edey controlled the action inside, helping Purdue overpower Yale.

Ivey, one of the fastest players in college basketball, went 3 for 6 from three-point range and 7 for 9 at the free-throw line in 27 minutes. The 7-4 Edey made the most of his size advantage against the Ivy League champion Bulldogs, finishing with 16 points and 9 rebounds in 19 minutes.

Purdue (28-7) won its NCAA opener for the fourth time in its last five tournaments.

Azar Swain scored 18 points on 8-for-19 shooting for Yale (19-12), which had won 11 of 13.









