Whitmore Stakes not just another race at Oaklawn

HOT SPRINGS -- Races of national and worldwide significance have become common at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, but on this day, they are rare on Earth. A total of three graded-stakes races are scheduled, and two of them are set for the Oaklawn racetrack.

Though top billing will go to a route race for older horses named for a former Hot Springs track closed since 1917, today's sentimental feature for many fans of racing in Arkansas will come with the seventh of 10 races on Oaklawn's card, the Grade III $200,000 6-furlong Whitmore Stakes for horses 4 years old and up.

The Whitmore post is set for 4:04 p.m. on Whitmore Day at Oaklawn.

The former Hot Springs Stakes was renamed for Whitmore last September, shortly after the then-8-year-old gelding was retired following a fifth-place finish in the Grade I 7-furlong Forego Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., on Aug. 28.

"We've had great, great horses run here that have gone on elsewhere, but when you really look at it from a state's perspective, and then just what he has accomplished here, Whitmore is the champion," Oaklawn President Louis Cella said. "Everyone's excited about him."

Whitmore, trained throughout his career by longtime Oaklawn regular Ron Moquett, became the only horse to win the same Oaklawn stakes four consecutive seasons with his wins in the Hot Springs from 2017-20. Whitmore, as a 7-year-old, also won Oaklawn's 2020 Grade III 6-furlong Count Fleet Sprint Handicap, the Grade I 6-furlong Breeders' Cup Sprint Championship later that season, and he earned the Eclipse Award as 2020 male sprint champion.

"It's neat to see how many people are excited about this," Moquett said. "It's humbling to see the impact that one little horse that tried hard has had on people."

Moquett said the actual flesh-and-blood Whitmore will walk from his Oaklawn barn -- also renamed Whitmore last fall -- to attempt an on-track appearance before the Whitmore Stakes. He will take a figurative bow to fans, workers, and horsemen at Oaklawn, the track on which his championship career was founded.

Whitmore, a handful of feistiness for horsemen throughout his seven-year career, with his record of 15-13-5 and earnings of $4,502,350, has apparently settled some in retirement with the help of Moquett's wife and partner Laura Moquett and top assistant Greta Kuntzweiler, a retired multiple graded-stakes winning jockey.

"Everyone's a little on edge, because Whitmore is such a high-strung horse," Cella said. "We don't know if he's going to behave or act like he's going to run in the race, but Laura has done such a great job training Whitmore to be a more calm, non-racehorse."

Oaklawn's Grade III $500,000 1 1/16-mile Essex Handicap for horses 4 years old has a post scheduled for 5:10 p.m. The world's other Grade III race scheduled for today is the $823,000 7-furlong Falcon Stakes at Chukyo Racecourse in Japan.

Tributes to Whitmore come easily from veteran horsemen, including those with Whitmore Stakes entrants.

Larry Jones trains the 5-2 morning-line favorite, Michael and Patricia Freeney's and Jennifer Grayson Taylor's Bob's Edge, a 4-year-old son of Competitive Edge and the 7-1 winner of Oaklawn's 6-furlong King Cotton Stakes on Jan. 29 in his last start.

"We feel like he's going to be able to run with the top-echelon horses," Jones said.

Luis Quinonez is set to ride Bob's Edge in an expected field of 10.

Wss Racing's and 4 G Racing's Hollis, a 7-year-old gelded son of Street Sense trained by John Ortiz, was ridden to an Oaklawn track record for 5 1/2 furlongs in 1:02.17 by Ricardo Santana Jr., on Dec. 10. Hollis finished fifth in the King Cotton but won a 5 1/2-furlong optional-claiming start at Oaklawn in 1:03.16 in his last start at Oaklawn on Jan. 25.

Hollis is the 3-1 morning-line second-choice. He will start from the ninth stall, which Ortiz thinks should work to his advantage. In Hollis's last stakes start, the King Cotton, he started from on the rail.

"Being in the one hole that day, being pressured, Ricardo wanted to do the right thing, which was take him off the rail, but as soon as he said, 'Whoa,' Hollis said, "OK. I'll whoa,' " Ortiz said. "He just disengaged from the race, and that's why I think the outside post this time around will be a huge benefit for us."

David Ingordo's Tulane Tryst and End Zone Athletics' Greeley and Ben are the Whitmore's 9-2 third choices.

Tulane Tryst, is a 4-year-old son of Into Mischief trained by Cherie DeVaux who will make the Whitmore Tulane Tryst's first Oaklawn start. Brian Hernandez Jr., is his listed rider.

David Cabrera is set to ride Greeley and Ben.

Greeley and Ben's trainer Karl Broberg said people have told him his horse reminds them of Whitmore.

"I've made that comparison, jokingly, myself," Broberg said. "He's definitely an old warrior."

Greeley and Ben, an 8-year-old son of Greeley's Conquest and the same age Whitmore was for his final year of racing. However, Greeley and Ben has not won a graded stakes. Broberg has never trained a graded-stakes winner and said he never enters such a race with a great deal of confidence.

"I have won over 4,000 races, and I've yet to win a graded stakes, so I'm not going into any graded-stakes race with any degree of confidence," Broberg said.

Nevertheless, Greeley and Ben has a recent run of success unmatched in the Whitmore field. Unbeaten in three Oaklawn starts this year, he is 12-1-0 in 13 starts since April 24.

Broberg knows there is a chance for Greeley and Ben in the Whitmore.

"I'm going to keep thinking it without saying it," Broberg said.