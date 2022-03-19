Widening project set to shift traffic on road in Hot Springs

Work on a $22.6 million project to widen a section of Albert Pike Road in Hot Springs will require a change in the traffic pattern at Macy Boulevard and Mountain Pine Road starting Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The closing of Macy Boulevard at its connection with Mountain Pine Road, also called Arkansas 227, beginning Monday will last for about six weeks, weather permitting.

Traffic will access Macy Boulevard from Mountain Pine Road by a temporary road south of the existing connection, closer to the intersection with Albert Pike Road, also called U.S. 270, the department said.

The new traffic pattern will allow grading and paving work to realign Mountain Pine Road with Albert Pike Road. Traffic will be controlled with message board signs and construction barrels, the department said.

The work is part of a project to widen a 1.5-mile section of Albert Pike Road to five lanes between Fleetwood Drive and Mountain Pine Road. The project also includes bike lanes and improvements to the Albert Pike Road/Mountain Pine Road intersection.