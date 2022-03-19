Work in Lowell, Rogers to cause I-49 delays

LOWELL -- Crews installing cable will result in delays on Interstate 49 this weekend.

High-speed internet provider Ritter Communications will be installing an overhead fiber-optic cable in Lowell and Rogers that will result in a temporary delay on I-49.

Weather permitting, cable crews will be present along I-49 between West Monroe Avenue and West Pleasant Grove to do an aerial crossing today and Sunday. The work will require a temporary, slow rolling stop and will restrict northbound and southbound traffic between Exit 78 and Exit 81 from 7 to 10 a.m.

Watch for warning signs and safety personnel during the work.