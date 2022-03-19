Yankees trade first baseman Voit to Padres

TAMPA, Fla. -- Luke Voit had a feeling his time with the Yankees was coming to an end once New York brought back Anthony Rizzo.

"Knew something was going to happen over the last day or two," Voit said Friday after he was traded to the San Diego Padres for 20-year-old right-hander Justin Lange, the 34th overall pick in the 2020 amateur draft.

Voit, a 31-year-old right-handed hitter with power, led the major leagues with 22 home runs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he hit .277 with 52 RBI.

"Really excited," said as he left Bradenton, where the Yankees played their exhibition opener against Pittsburgh. "Not only a good organization but they've got a team ready to win. I'm super excited I get to play with my one of my college teammates, Pierce Johnson."

Voit made four trips to the injured list last year, three stints because of a left knee that had surgery on March 29 to repair a torn meniscus: March 31 to May 11 while recovering, then July 16 to Aug. 8 and Sept. 30 through the postseason because of inflammation. He also was on the IL from May 27 to June 22 with a strained right oblique.

"It's a good thing for my career, kind of a fresh start with a new team," Voit said. "I want to thank the Yankees for bringing me over here, giving me a chance to play. I was kind of stuck in St. Louis, so I appreciate everything they did. I loved the fan base, loved putting the pinstripes on. I wish all the guys the best of luck, and I'm excited about for a bright future."

Voit hit .239 with 11 home runs and 35 RBI in 68 games with the Yankees last season, including five home runs in the eighth inning or later. New York acquired Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs ahead of the trade deadline, seeking a left-handed-hitting first baseman.

CARDINALS

Flaherty receives injection

JUPITER, Fla. -- St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty will miss the start of the season and there's no timetable for his return after he received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his ailing right shoulder.

The Cardinals are hopeful Flaherty could be ready by May, but haven't ruled out the possibility that he could need surgery.

"Our fingers are crossed that this is something that he can work through and get back on the mound," Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said Friday.

Fellow pitcher Alex Reyes has been diagnosed with a frayed labrum in his throwing shoulder. Reyes isn't expected to make his season debut until late May or early June after receiving a stem cell injection on Wednesday.

Flaherty's injection is designed to aid the healing of a small tear. Flaherty and the Cardinals decided on the treatment after he traveled to Los Angeles to receive a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Flaherty will rest for the next couple of days, then won't be allowed to throw for two weeks.

Also for St. Louis, outfielder Corey Dickerson and the team finalized a $5 million contract for the upcoming season.

The 32-year-old fills a big need for the Cardinals by adding a left-handed bat to their lineup. He hit .271 with 6 home runs and 29 RBI while appearing in 109 games for the Marlins and Blue Jays last season.

BRAVES

Jansen signs for $16M

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves capped a busy week with another stunning move, signing three-time All-Star closer Kenley Jansen to a $16 million, one-year contract Friday night.

The 34-year-old Jansen, who had 38 saves and a 2.22 ERA in 69 appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, is expected to take over for Will Smith as the Braves' primary closer.

General Manager Alex Anthopoulos said he discussed the signing with Smith before finalizing the deal.

The left-hander had 37 saves and was especially effective down the stretch and in the postseason for the World Series champions. In the playoffs, Smith had six saves and didn't allow a run over 11 innings.

ANGELS

Reliever Bradley added

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Right-hander Archie Bradley has agreed to a $3.75 million, one-year deal to bolster the Los Angeles Angels' bullpen.

Bradley went through his first workout with the Angels on Friday. The veteran reliever is the latest addition by General Manager Perry Minasian to the Angels' long-struggling pitching staff, and more help is on the way.

Los Angeles also will add veteran right-handed reliever Ryan Tepera after a roster spot is cleared for him.

Bradley went 7-3 with a 3.71 ERA and 40 strikeouts last season for Philadelphia. The eight-year major league veteran has a career 3.89 ERA and experience as a starter and a closer with the Arizona Diamondbacks.