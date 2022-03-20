1 dead, at least 24 wounded in shooting at Dumas car show, authorities say

One person was killed and at least 24 others were wounded in a shooting Saturday night at a Dumas car show, according to a Sunday morning news release from Arkansas State Police.

State police on Saturday night initially reported at least 10 people injured and one dead at the show. The number of reported injuries rose by at least 14 overnight.

The 16th annual Hood-Nic Car Show was held Saturday in Dumas, according to the Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization website.

The car show was listed as being held at 1101 Arkansas 54. The Hood-Nic (Neighborhood Picnic) is held each year on the weekend of spring break, the website said.

Troopers of the Highway Patrol Division and state police special agents were dispatched to Dumas about 7:25 p.m. after the initial report of a shooting, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

One person was in custody in connection with the shooting, state police said Saturday.