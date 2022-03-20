17 Arkansas high school teams qualify for All-State coding competition

Seventeen Arkansas high school teams have been selected to participate in the sixth annual All-State Coding Competition where they will compete for contributions to 529 College Savings Plans.

The teams selected for the April 30 competition advanced from a regional, digital event in February.

In addition to awards for the students, the schools that register and/or sponsor the first-place, second-place and third-place teams will receive $10,000, $6,000 and $4,000, respectively, to support their computer science programs. The prizes and competition expenses are provided by a grant from ARCodeKids.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Education announced the 17 teams.

"Though this will be the last year that I am governor for this competition, I am proud that our state has established this as a valuable tradition for students, sponsors, and schools," Hutchinson said, noting the yearly growth in the participants.

"I am extremely impressed with the talent level of the student participants, and I look forward to meeting the 17 All-State teams in person on April 30."

Each member of the first-place team will receive a $2,000 award that will be deposited into a 529 College Savings Plan. Each member of the second-place team will receive a $1,000 award deposited into a 529 College Savings Plan, with each member of the third-place team receiving a $500 award deposited into a 529 College Savings Plan.

The selected teams are:

• Arkansas High School in Texarkana: Brodie Gholson, Matthew Hughes, and Joshua Sharpe, sponsored by Therron Telford

• Arkansas School for the Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts: David Clark, Joshua Stallings and Robert Boerwinkle, sponsored by Nicholas Seward

• Bentonville High School: Caleb Jones, Sarah Palmer, and Kate Pearce, sponsored by Maud King

• Bentonville West High School: Karina Batra and Ryder Johnson, sponsored by Nate Vogel

• Cabot High School: Christopher Sayers and Tyler Baugus, sponsored by Michael Calvert

• Conway High School: Ellie Feng, Arnav Karekar and Evan Tan, sponsored by Kimberly Raup

• Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale: Lucas Kellar, Dylan Crawford and Eli Wetzel, sponsored by Jessica Mabie

• Fayetteville High School: Keming Meng and Taksh Patel, sponsored by Emery Faulkner

• Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville: June Simmons, Grace Harding, and Britton Adair, sponsored by Margaret Cotton

• Haas Hall Academy in Rogers: Austin Parker, Ivan Freeman, and Winston Bounsavy, sponsored by Amy Schwartz

• Har-Ber High School in Springdale: Matthew Crecelius, Nicholas Byrd and William Cherry, sponsored by Tiffany Abner

• Hot Springs World Class High School: Josiah Rubio, Jin Gamada and Jude Phillips, sponsored by Vince Mathews

• Lisa Academy West High School in Little Rock: Harlem Taylor, Harith Hayyawi and Hayati Sahin, sponsored by Clarissa Harpool

• Little Rock Central High School: Ethan Dunn, Aiden Jones and Brent Orlina, sponsored by Stephany Alhajjaj and Kimberly Mayberry

• Mountain Home High School: Darren Blount, Emmanuel Westra and Dallin Stephens, sponsored by J.R. Bergenstock

• Rogers High School: Adrian Salazar, Nicholas Robinson and Matthew Wilkinson, sponsored by Jeff Anderson

• Star City High School: Reid Dutton, Tony Chen and James West, sponsored by Amy Dreher

The All-Region Coding Competition, a digital event that took place Feb. 25, determined the All-State competition participants.

More than 150 teams participated in the regional event and were scored by the Arkansas Department of Education's Office of Computer Science. That scoring process determined the top 16 teams to be invited to participate in the state level event.

The school that produced the first-place team at the state-competition in 2021, the Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale, which also was the winner in 2020, received an automatic invitation to send a team to the state competition.