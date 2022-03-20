River Valley notebook: ’22 election signs draw complaints

'22 election signs draw complaints

Pope County Judge Ben Cross said that his office and the county's road department have received numerous calls about campaign signs being placed in the rights of way.

"For county roads, there can be no signs placed within 30 feet of the center of the roadway," Cross said. "For state highways, right of ways vary significantly depending on the highway, but as a general rule, signage may only be placed behind power lines/poles. Remember, it is against state law to place or attach anything to a utility pole or street sign."

Cross, who is running for reelection, said some of his own campaign signs have been reported for being in the rights of way.

County Ordinance 202o-0-069 sets the violation fine from $100 to $1,000. A fine of $500 will be assessed for each day that the sign is kept in the right of way.

Conductor program taking applications

The Conductor -- a public-private partnership with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, University of Central Arkansas and Startup Junkie -- is accepting applications for its sixth cohort of the 10X Growth Accelerator.

The 10X Growth Accelerator was created in 2018 to help companies 10X their business.

"After five successful cohorts, the impact is evident across our state with many new jobs and increased revenues," said Glenn Crockett, 10X Growth Accelerator director. "Success stories continue to be shared, including one that happened within the last two months."

One of the program's latest cohorts just signed a distributor in Australia to expand its international footprint.

This 14-week program will consist of required meetings once a week, for up to three hours. Growth-oriented firms with average annual revenue between $100,000 and $10,000,000 can apply and must commit to having at least one C-level executive available, engaged and attending accelerator meetings.

Applications for the program are due July 11. The program will kick off on Aug. 9 and convene Tuesdays from 3-6 p.m. in Conway. Visit https://www.arconductor.org/10x for more information.

Workers promoted at Conway Corp.

Conway Corp., the city-owned utility system in Conway, recently announced several employee promotions.

Groundsmen Tylor McPherson, Cody Tackett and Kyle Troxler were promoted to apprentice lineman 1. They joined the company in 2018 as groundsmen and are part of a four-year Apprentice Lineworker Program through the Missouri Public Utility Alliance.

Conway Corp. Electric Department employees Trey Brown and Paul Langley were promoted to journeyman lineman after successfully completing a four-year apprentice program through the Missouri Public Utility Alliance. Brown joined the company in 2015 and Langley started with the company in 2014, both as groundsmen.

Marty Pratt and Chad Butler were promoted to foreman of Water Systems. Pratt joined Conway Corp. as a utility worker apprentice 2000 and Butler was hired as a utility worker apprentice in 2005.

UCA Day of Giving raises $758,130

The University of Central Arkansas in Conway recently ended its eighth annual Day of Giving with donations totaling $758,130, the second-highest Day of Giving in the university's history.

This year's event also marked the sixth consecutive year the university exceeded its annual goal, as the Day of Giving contributions brought UCA's year-to-date giving total to $9,957,771, which surpasses the current year's fundraising goal.

A total of 1,963 donors from 40 states and 14 nations contributed to the success of the 24-hour fundraising effort held March 10. The highest Day of Giving totals came in 2020 when the university topped $1 million.

The 2022 Day of Giving event also further fueled the momentum of UCA Now: Impact Arkansas and Beyond, the institution's $100 million comprehensive capital campaign, which now sits at $84,517,095.

"We are one of only a few institutions that had the confidence in its alumni, donors and friends to announce a comprehensive fundraising campaign during a pandemic," UCA President Houston Davis said. "To be nearly 85% towards our $100 million goal is a testament to the incredible support for our students and our university."

Since its inception in 2015, UCA's combined annual Day of Giving efforts have raised more than $3.9 million for students and programs.

New ATU program to mentor freshmen

Arkansas Tech University College of Business in Russellville recently announced a new freshman engagement program to begin in the fall semester.

The Loyd Foundation has committed $50,000 over five years to fund the initiative, which will provide guest speakers in the areas of team building, mentorship and leadership while also facilitating opportunities for ATU College of Business seniors and juniors to provide guidance for incoming freshmen.

"For every step we take, I really do believe we are expected to give back," Kathy White Loyd said, when speaking recently to the ATU College of Business students. "We get so much by knowing we are valued. It changes us. You're all leaders. I encourage you to expand your horizons. Build your network. Do it because it is a good and smart thing to do."

County displays flag of Ukraine

Pope County Judge Ben Cross recently ordered the Ukrainian flag to be draped over the front doors of the Pope County Courthouse in a show of solidarity with the war-torn country.

"As a veteran who has deployed overseas in support of democracy for our country and its allies, I feel it is important as a community to show support for a country and people who are under the onslaught of tyranny," Cross said. "I hope as you travel through Main and Arkansas each day, you will be reminded of the daily sacrifices being made by the Ukrainian people and say a prayer for their survival as a nation -- always remembering, freedom does not come free."

Toad Suck Daze Run set to return

After a two-year pause due to the covid-19 pandemic, the 40th annual Toad Suck Daze Run is scheduled for April 29-30 in Conway.

Conway Regional Health System and the Kiwanis Club of Conway signed on as the event's corporate sponsors.

The race is a Conway tradition and an official race for the 2022 Arkansas RRCA Grand Prix. As part of the running event, the Kiwanis Club will organize and hold the Tadpole Trot (kids 4-12) April 29, and multiple races on April 30 including the 5K and 10K Run-Walk and a 10K Wheelchair race.

The race serves as a subsidiary event of Toad Suck Daze, which will be held April 29-May 1 in downtown Conway. Toad Suck Daze is a three-day festival spanning eight city blocks with designated areas for shopping, food, hands-on children's activities, musical entertainment and numerous other festivities.

To register for the Toad Suck Daze Run events, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/AR/Conway/ToadSuck5k10k.