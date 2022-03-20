5 African nations push to vaccinate kids against polio

Five southeastern African countries are set to begin vaccination drives against polio after an outbreak was declared in Malawi last month, the World Health Organization has said, as the countries face multiple health challenges while they grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

Polio is an infectious disease that has no cure and can be fatal or cause lasting paralysis. Vaccines are the most powerful prevention, but the pandemic dealt a setback to global efforts to immunize children against polio, measles and other diseases, reducing worldwide coverage for some vaccines to levels not seen in more than a decade. Gavi, a vaccine alliance, said in September that the pandemic had caused a global drop in routine childhood vaccinations to 78% in 2021 from 82% in 2020.

Malawi declared an outbreak of the wild poliovirus last month, after it was diagnosed in a child in the capital, Lilongwe. The case was the first detection of the wild poliovirus in Africa since 2016 and came almost two years after the continent was declared free of it. According to the WHO, laboratory analysis linked the strain in Malawi to one circulating in 2019 in the Sindh province of Pakistan, one of only two countries where polio is endemic. The other is Afghanistan.

"This is a dangerous moment," Modjirom Ndoutabe, polio coordinator for WHO Africa, said in a phone interview.

"Even if there is one country in the world with polio, all the other countries are in big trouble."

The polio immunization drive is set to begin in Malawi today.

It targets more than 23 million children younger than 5 in that country and in Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The campaigns are set to continue until July, aiming to administer up to 80 million doses of oral polio vaccine, the WHO regional office for Africa said in a statement Friday. "The objective is to reach children who are either not immunized, or only partially protected, and to boost immunity in those who have been immunized," the statement said.

The WHO said that Malawi was also stepping up polio surveillance efforts, which have lagged during the pandemic, in national and community health facilities.

"The African region has already defeated wild poliovirus due to a monumental effort by countries," Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, said in the statement.

"We have the know-how and are tirelessly working to ensure that every child lives and thrives in a continent free of polio."

The concern over polio compounds the health challenges African countries face from the coronavirus pandemic.

In the week ending March 13, the continent reported almost 50,000 new cases, an increase of 11% compared with the week before, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 500 covid-19 deaths were also reported during the same period.