AFC North heats up, thanks to Watson

PITTSBURGH -- What's that old saying about those who laugh last laugh best?

I'm guessing they are having one heck of a laugh in Cleveland this weekend.

It only seems fair, right? We had plenty of fun at Cleveland's expense the past few days as the Browns' quarterback room erupted into chaos. The team chased baggage-heavy Deshaun Watson once he was cleared last week by a grand jury of criminal charges for sexual misconduct. Baker Mayfield pouted and sent out a peculiar thank you/goodbye message to Browns fans, bizarrely signing it "Baker Reagan Mayfield." Browns management, according to reports, said the team wanted "an adult" at quarterback. Watson ruled out the Browns and appeared headed to New Orleans or Atlanta. Mayfield pouted and asked to be traded. Browns management said they would not accommodate a trade. Mayfield double-downed, said his relationship with the Browns was damaged beyond repair and asked to go to the Indianapolis Colts.

You can't make this stuff up.

But things changed quickly on Friday. Watson had a sudden change of mind and agreed to a trade to Cleveland that sent three No. 1 picks, a third- and a fourth-round pick to the Houston Texans. The fact that the Browns agreed to give Watson a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract couldn't have hurt. Watson did even better than Aaron Rodgers with that deal, if you can believe that.

The fact that JuJu Smith-Schuster left the Steelers on Friday for a one-year, $10.75 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs was a mere agate note in the NFL world.

With Watson in Cleveland, the Steelers have much bigger worries than losing Smith-Schuster.

The Watson-to-Browns trade is every bit as big as Tom Brady returning to Tampa Bay, Rodgers staying in Green Bay and Russell Wilson being traded to Denver.

Bigger even than the Steelers signing Mitch Trubisky.

I'm talking really big.

You hear that uproarious laughter coming from Cleveland, don't you?

Yes, there is plenty of hypocrisy on the Lake Erie shore. Browns fans led the jeers when Ben Roethlisberger had sexual misconduct allegations against him in 2009 and 2010 and ridiculed the Steelers for sticking with him. Now, conveniently, most of those same fans are cheering Watson's arrival even though he is facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misbehavior.

Fans, you gotta love 'em!

I'm not sure any have any shame.

Of course, all they care about in Cleveland is that Watson, just 26, was one of the five best quarterbacks in the NFL before he had to sit out last season because of his legal troubles. He makes the Browns, with their loaded, talented roster, the team to beat in the AFC North Division, more so than even the Cincinnati Bengals, who are coming off a Super Bowl trip. The Browns might have won the division last season if they hadn't been held back by the injured/inept/emotionally crippled Mayfield.

Watson adds to an amazing group of quarterbacks in the AFC, a who's who list that includes Wilson, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr. I'd rank Watson with Cincinnati's Burrow in the North Division and put both just ahead of Baltimore's former MVP Jackson. That makes Trubisky as fourth-best, I guess. Clearly, fourth-best. The Steelers' chances of winning the division next season and perhaps for seasons to come took a big hit with Watson's stunning decision.

No, Watson isn't clear of his legal issues just yet despite the grand jury's findings. He still is facing 22 civil lawsuits. Even if those cases are settled, he still will be looking at a suspension from Roger Goodell. An NFL spokesman acknowledged Friday that the league has "an ongoing and comprehensive investigation of the serious allegations against Deshaun Watson." A good guess is Watson will get six games. Roethlisberger was given a six-game suspension in 2010 -- later reduced to four games -- and he wasn't charged with anything.

Although the major drama in Cleveland is over, the Browns still must deal with Mayfield. They gladly will trade him now that they have Watson, perhaps to his first choice, the Colts, if the Colts are interested. We still might get a few more chuckles out of B. Reagan Mayfield's time in limbo.

At least that's something.