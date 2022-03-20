Anniversaries





Martha and Carl Rosenbaum of Little Rock will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday. The couple were married March 24, 1962. She is the former Martha Harris, a harpist and former pianist for First Baptist Church. He is the chairman of the board for the Arkansas Glass Container Corp. in Jonesboro, and the retired chairman of the board for the Safe Foods Corp. in North Little Rock. They are the parents of Kathryn Coleman of Little Rock, Carol Moore of Farmington and Sid Rosenbaum of Little Rock. The couple have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



