Arkansan’s death puts focus on journalists’ war-zone peril

WASHINGTON -- The killings of Arkansas filmmaker Brent Renaud and other journalists in Ukraine are prompting an outpouring of international attention while highlighting the dangers that journalists face in covering a war zone.

Renaud, who lived in Little Rock and New York, was the first journalist on assignment from an American news organization to be killed while reporting on the war in Ukraine, according to The New York Times. He was shot and killed by Russian troops outside the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on March 13, according to a Ukrainian news agency.

Veteran videographer Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova were killed Monday after they came under fire outside Kyiv. Both worked for Fox News.

The three deaths underscore the peril that journalists must navigate while in a war zone, said David Dreier, a former congressman who is behind an effort to create a Washington, D.C., memorial for journalists who died while doing their jobs.

"I want people to come from throughout the world and think about journalists in their country who lost their lives and look to this memorial as a great example of the importance of recognizing the First Amendment," said Dreier, who serves as chairman of the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation.

"The tragedy of what has taken place in Ukraine has really brought to the forefront the importance of journalism," Dreier said.

Renaud, 50, was born in Memphis and grew up in Little Rock, where he graduated from Hall High School. His killing drew international condolences, including from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Craig Renaud, Brent Renaud's brother, told The New York Times that his brother was in Ukraine working for MSNBC and the television and film division of Time magazine on one segment of a multipart series about refugees around the world called "Tipping Point."

The targeting of civilians and journalists is a war crime, said Clayton Weimers, deputy director of the Washington, D.C., bureau for Reporters Without Borders, a global nongovernmental organization.

The organization is in the process of documenting cases involving such attacks, he said.

Reporters Without Borders knows about the disappearance of two journalists and has documented cases of journalists being attacked, he said.

Reporting from a war zone is inherently dangerous, he said, and the organization is focused on mitigating the danger by providing reporters with protective gear and equipment, along with training.

The deaths of Brent Renaud and the other journalists underscores another dynamic, too, Weimers noted.

"This conflict is a little unique in that the Russian forces are targeting their attacks indiscriminately," Weimers said. "They are very clearly going after civilians, and journalists are getting caught up in that as well."

Covering a war is perhaps one of the most challenging news assignments for a journalist, said Luis Botello, deputy vice president of global impact and strategy at the International Center for Journalists, which is based in Washington, D.C.

But he said there doesn't need to be a war for journalists to face danger.

Some of the dangers that journalists face in war zones are similar to the challenges journalists see in countries with extreme organized crime and organized violence, Botello said. At least eight journalists have been murdered in Mexico this year alone.

As for the conflict in Ukraine, Botello said the world might not have seen the last journalists to lose their lives covering the conflict.

Journalists can face deadly violence in America as well, said Dreier.

The Fallen Journalists Memorial would be a tribute to reporters, photojournalists, editors, producers and others who died while doing their job.

Dreier said he wants the memorial to commemorate, educate and inspire.

In 2020, Congress authorized the foundation to set up a memorial in Washington, and the organization says it's seeking a memorial location near the National Mall.

The estimated cost of the memorial, which will be funded by private donations, could reach $50 million, according to the foundation.

Information for this article was contributed by Bill Bowden of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and staff members of The Associated Press.