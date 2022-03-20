Arkansas craft brewers raise prices to battle rising production costs





FAYETTEVILLE -- Rising costs -- on components from aluminum cans to grain -- are hitting Arkansas' craft brewers, forcing some of them to increase their prices.

Ben Mills, owner and brewmaster of Fossil Cove Brewing Company in Fayetteville, said the costs of inputs, including barley, aluminum for cans and transportation costs, along with some occasional expenses such as fruit for specialty beers, are driving up the cost to make beer.

He said Fossil Cove increased its prices to its distributors -- its six-pack and keg business -- in January.

The increase was necessary "just because it's something we hadn't done [in the past], and that's where we are seeing the most stress right now -- on the packing side," Mills said.

He said prices for Fossil Cove's draft beer sold at its taproom will remain unchanged.

"We're doing the best we can and also staying competitive," he said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over the last 12 months, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, which includes costs for goods and services such as food, fuel and housing, increased 7.9% before seasonal adjustment. The 12-month increase has been going up steadily and now is at its largest since the end of January of 1982.

Cole Brothers, lead sales manager for Springdale-based Core Brewing and Distilling, said glitches in the supply chain made worse by the covid-19 pandemic and the raft of ensuing economic pressures, from labor costs to high fuel prices, have resulted in increased costs for most of the raw materials used to make beer. As a result, Core has become laser-focused on planning and forecasting, including buying in bulk when possible and keeping any waste to a minimum.

He said as cost increases piled up, Core made the difficult decision to increase its price to its distributors at the first of the year. The increase simply covers the rise in raw material costs, he said, adding that taproom prices have remained pretty much unchanged.

"We hated to do it," Brothers said of the price bump. "The whole industry is being forced to. It's something we didn't want to have to do, and we tried to keep it to a minimum."

The pain felt by Arkansas craft brewers isn't isolated; it's being felt industry-wide by beermakers of all types and sizes.

AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, has increased prices in some markets, and Heineken NV said last month it would raise beer prices. Bloomberg reported that Heineken's chief financial officer, Harold van den Broek, said the company aims to raise prices to counter the cost of aluminum, up 50% from January 2021, barley, which has doubled in cost, and freight from China to the U.S.

Bart Watson, chief economist for the Brewers Association, a trade group for craft brewers from across the United States, said according to the Consumer Price Index, the price for beer jumped 2.2% from January to February, the largest monthly increase in the last decade. In December, prices were only up a total of 2% year over year.

He said brewers are seeing increased prices or shortages on nearly every component they need to produce their product. Watson said price increases on single components in the industry aren't unusual, but today the increases are coming pretty much across the board.

"It's happening in lots of parts of the brew-house," Watson said.

He said that leaves brewers in a tight spot, having to raise prices or lose money as the cost increases erode profits.

Tony Guinn is a brewer and the co-owner of Gravity BrewWorks in Big Flat in Baxter County and is the president of the Arkansas Brewers Guild. In response to emailed questions, she said Arkansas breweries are feeling the pinch of the price increases but so far none have closed.

"Our first notifications (of price increases) were only on certain things -- specialty malts, for example -- but now it seems to be across the board," Guinn said.

At last count, Guinn said, the state has 46 operating breweries and at least eight breweries in the planning stage.

Arkansas craft brewers produced 38,066 barrels of beer in 2020, down nearly 7% from 2019's record production of 40,819 barrels, according to information provided by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration earlier this month. Beer production jumped 16% in 2019 when compared with the year before. A barrel of beer contains 31 gallons.

In March of 2020, Arkansas saw its first covid-19 cases, followed by mandated closures of restaurants -- key customers for many craft breweries. Closures also hit breweries' taprooms -- another key source of income for many operations. Some Arkansas brewers shifted their focus to distributing their beer in cans to stay open.

In response to emailed questions, Wendy Reese Hartman co-owner at Gotahold Brewing in Eureka Springs said the brewery's utilities are up substantially, glassware is hard to find and costs for it are expected to rise, and it's been difficult to find hats and shirts for the company's merchandise. Dave Hartmann, co-owner and brewmaster at Gotahold, said raw materials costs as well as shipping costs have gone up significantly and there are shortages on some items.

"It's not helping, but I would say the impact has been moderate to date," he said. "Breweries may well raise prices this year. We'll see."

Hartmann said Gotahold has selectively raised its prices, mostly to compensate for some products that were underpriced, and the brewery has shifted its portfolio to higher-end beers.

"We're pretty new, so as we grow we should be able to mitigate overall cost increases with savings elsewhere. At least, that is the hope," Hartmann said.

If prices continue to rise, Hartmann predicted it will be the medium-sized craft brewers who have distribution as their primary revenue generator who will feel the pain the most. He noted larger operations have economies of scale on their side, while small, taproom-focused breweries have higher margins, so inflation has less of an impact.

"Those in between the very large and very small will likely feel the largest impact," he said.

Marty Shutter, marketing director at Rogers-based Ozark Beer Company, said the brewer recently raised prices on its package sales, the products it sells in cans and kegs to distributors and for off-premises sales. He said the price increase was only the second in the brewer's eight-year history and was necessary because nearly everything -- from cans, to carbon dioxide, to cardboard and labels -- has become more expensive.

He said the prices have remained the same at the Ozark taproom, where customers can still drink two pint glasses of suds for $10 and still have $2 left over for a tip.

"The taproom is the heart of our brand," he said.

Shutter said he is seeing some isolated instances where pricing pressure is easing on brewers. He said he's concerned that some suppliers might keep their prices to brewers elevated, even when things even out. The solution to that, he said, is more competition among suppliers.

In the end, though, Shutter said, beer has been around since just about forever, and the state's beer makers have a great product to offer to their customers, who tend to be loyal and faithful to their products.

"Humans love beer," he said.





Liam McMahon, beertender at Fossil Cove Brewing Co., processes walnuts for a walnut dunkelweizen Tuesday at the brewery in Fayetteville. The recipe called for 10 pounds of shelled black walnuts. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)





