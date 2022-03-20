Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bella Vista Farmers Market starting in April

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Farmers Market will begin its 2022 season on April 24.

The market will operate from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Village Center, 606 W. Lancashire Blvd.

The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of a few markets in the Northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sunday. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community, while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses, organizers said. The family-friendly environment is a place to gather on a Sunday afternoon, purchase items to fill a fridge or simply visit with neighbors.

Market coordinator Samantha Mosher is accepting applications for vendors, nonprofit groups, crafters, musicians and entertainers. To apply, visit the city's website at http://www.bellavistaar.gov/farmers-market/ and complete the online application. Applicants will be contacted by the market coordinator.

Contact Mosher with questions at farmersmarket@bellavistaar.gov.

Print Headline: Farmers Market starting in April

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT