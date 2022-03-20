Best-sellers

Fiction

1. THE PARIS APARTMENT by Lucy Foley. Jess has suspicions about her half-brother's neighbors when he goes missing.

2. ONE ITALIAN SUMMER by Rebecca Serle. During a summer trip in Italy, Katy's late mother reappears as a 30-year-old woman.

3. THE ATLAS SIX by Olivie Blake. Atlas Blakely recruits six candidates to fight for five spots in a secret society of magical academicians.

4. HOUSE OF SKY AND BREATH by Sarah J. Maas. The second book in the Crescent City series. Bryce Quinlan and Hunt Athalar must choose to fight or stay silent.

5. THE CLUB by Ellery Lloyd. Off the English coast, the body count rises at a celebrity members' club.

6. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

7. THE MAID by Nita Prose. When a wealthy man is found dead in his room, a maid at the Regency Grand Hotel becomes a lead suspect.

8.THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY by Amor Towles. Two friends who escaped from a juvenile work farm take Emmett Watson on an unexpected journey to New York City in 1954.

9. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

10. THE LOVE OF MY LIFE by Rosie Walsh. When a marine biologist suffers a serious illness, she must tell her husband about the other love of her life.

Nonfiction

1. RED-HANDED by Peter Schweizer. The author of "Profiles in Corruption" portrays a conspiracy of how the Chinese government might infiltrate American institutions.

2. COMEDY COMEDY COMEDY DRAMA by Bob Odenkirk. The actor and writer, known for his work in sketch comedy and dramatic roles, charts his path.

3. THE 1619 PROJECT edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein. Viewing America's entanglement with slavery and its legacy in essays adapted and expanded from The New York Times Magazine.

4. FROM STRENGTH TO STRENGTH by Arthur C. Brooks. A columnist for The Atlantic espouses ways to shift priorities and habits to overcome waning abilities in later life.

5. THE BEAUTY OF DUSK by Frank Bruni. A New York Times columnist describes his medical journey and shifting priorities after a rare stroke affected his vision.

6. THE INVISIBLE KINGDOM by Meghan O'Rourke. An examination of the rise of chronic illnesses and autoimmune diseases.

7. CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner. The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish-American father who is the leader of the indie rock project Japanese Breakfast describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

8. BLACK OPS by Ric Prado. The Cuban refugee and retired CIA officer depicts his career fighting what he describes as shadow wars for the United States.

9. WILL by Will Smith with Mark Manson. The actor, producer and musician tells his life story and lessons he learned along the way.

10. THE NINETIES by Chuck Klosterman. An overview of the cultural and historical impact of the 1990s.

Paperback fiction

1. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

3. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

4. HOOK, LINE, AND SINKER by Tessa Bailey.

5. UGLY LOVE by Colleen Hoover.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE by Erik Larson.

3. EDUCATED by Tara Westover.

4. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

5. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

Source: The New York Times