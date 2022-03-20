Biden’s ’23 budget ready on March 28

President Joe Biden will release his 2023 budget request on March 28, according to a senior administration official, outlining how he’d enact some of his top priorities and his administration’s spending requests across the government.

The budget document offers a glimpse at how the administration expects to spend money for priorities, including aid to Ukraine and the continuing effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic, as well as legislative proposals such as increased funding for community policing programs, cancer research and mental health education.

