Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

March 8

Lance and Tayler Spann, Benton, daughter.

Kenneth Dodey and Stephanie Thomas, Conway, daughter.

Michael and Melissa Wright, Little Rock, daughter.

Jason and Amanda Jalihal, Little Rock, son.

March 9

Ashley Sottley, Little Rock, son.

March 10

Andrew and Leah Donovan, Little Rock, son.

Marcus and Amanda Thompson, Bryant, son.

Christopher and Sarynn Vencill, Hensley, daughter.

March 11

Trevis Holmes and Adaria McCien, Little Rock, daughter.

March 12

Andre and Haley LaFlamme, Saline, son.

Dane and Emily Clement, Little Rock, son.

March 13

Phillip and Laurin Guinee, Little Rock, son.

March 15

Christopher and Kali Meyer, Little Rock, son.

Treston Williams and Aujenay Dean, Little Rock, daughter.

March 17

Taylor and Shae Calhoun, Benton, son.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Jan. 7

Virginia Hayes and Bradley Smith, Stuttgart, daughter.

Feb. 22

Dalia and Conrado Gonzalez, Alexander, daughter.

Feb. 24

Kristen and Christopher Luckey, Little Rock, daughter.

March 1

Anna Haynes, Imboden, son.

March 2

Ashlynn Washam, Ash Flat, son.

Kailey and Christopher West, Mount Vernon, daughter.

March 7

Jessica Patterson, Pine Bluff, son.

March 9

Jasmine Wynn and Antwan Metcalf, Little Rock, son.

March 10

Brittney Dollins-Riffel and Tom Riffel, Hot Springs Village, daughter.

Herti and Antonio Green, Little Rock, son.