Bob’s Edge’s, Whitmore sparkle in front of 37,500

HOT SPRINGS -- It is hard to know which horse involved in the Grade III $200,000 6-furlong Whitmore Stakes looked best: The winner or the leader of the post parade.

Twelve minutes after the great, gelded, 9-year-old Whitmore was ridden by Laura Moquett at the head of the Whitmore Stakes field as it was introduced to the estimated crowd of 37,500. Bob's Edge ran past the other eight to win in 1:09.42 at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on Saturday.

"It was great," said Larry Jones, the trainer of Bob's Edge, less than a minute after he watched Luis Quinonez ride the 4-year-old gelded son of Competitive Edge to his second-consecutive stakes win.

Bob's Edge, last throughout the bulk of the race, was in sixth with an eighth of a mile left but ran under the wire in a stretch-long dash. Tulane Tryst finished second, a length behind Bob's Edge and another length ahead of third-place Greeley and Ben. Hollis, the 5-2 favorite, led at the stretch call but finished fourth, 3 lengths behind the winner.

Hollis, slow out of the gate, led through the first quarter-mile in 21.81 and the half in 57.12, but he battled with Greeley and Ben throughout.

It was exactly the circumstance Jones and Quinonez hoped for.

"When he got in the clear on the outside and started running, the length of his stride got better," Quinonez said. "He started passing horses like they were stopping. He just went right on by. At 3/16ths, there were still two horses way up there, but he got his stride going and I said, 'Aw, he's going to get them,' and he did."

After Quinonez rode Bob's Edge to a win from far behind in Oaklawn's 6-furlong King Cotton Stakes on Jan. 29, Jones said he knew had an ideal rider.

"Luis and this horse get along real good," Jones said. "He and [Bob's Edge] like to sit and wait and make [a] run at it. The pace was fast enough we could run them down. It was a good race for us."

Ortiz said Hollis, at least for now, is perhaps better suited for 5 1/2 furlongs.

"He just got a little tired," Ortiz said. "He ran a good race, but he's much better at five and a half. It was a perfect race, a perfect trip, but at this level, it was just a little too far for him. If he wants to compete against these, he'll have to go a little more. We'll get it done eventually. He's going to get it, and we have [Oaklawn's Grade III 6-furlong] Count Fleet still in the future."

Before it all, Whitmore served in the post parade, during which he stole the show, a matter of habit since he first ran at Oaklawn.

His trainer, Ron Moquett, said from the start that Whitmore was notable as much for his talent as his misbehavior. It was a concern before his first duty at the track since last season.

"We went to basics," Moquett said. "He went back to kindergarten to learn how to ride again, training to do something different."

Moquett's wife and partner Laura Moquett led Whitmore's second round of training, and it produced a nearly perfect performance before the Whitmore Stakes.

"She's an unbelievable horseman," Moquett said.

Oaklawn President Louis Cella knows.

"I saw Laura [on Whitmore] as she made it into the infield, and said, 'How you holding up?,' and she was smiling, had a little tear in her eye, and she said, 'This is the greatest thing for Whitmore,' '' Cella said. "He's a true professional, and you could almost tell he wanted to get back in the ring."

As a racehorse, Whitmore's six-year run of success extended through its peak in 2020, when crowds were limited to zero by the covid-19 pandemic, which forced Arkansans to rely on televisions, laptops, telephones, or views through racetrack gates to watch Whitmore win his second Count Fleet and his first and only Breeders' Cup 6-furlong Sprint Championship at Keeneland Race Course.

Whitmore was named the 2020 Eclipse Award champion male sprinter in January 2021 and was retired in good health eight months later.

His fitness and athleticism appeared intact as Laura Moquett rode him onto a new stage. Wilbur Whitmore is a long-ago Poteau (Okla.) High multiple-sports star teammate of Ron Moquett, after whom he named his champion Whitmore. He was on hand for Whitmore's return.

"He was beautiful," Wilbur Whitmore said. "He looks like he's ready to compete today."

Whitmore, similar to Bob's Edge, frequently won from off the pace. Moquett said he was impressed by the job Jones did with the Whitmore Stakes' winner.

"Larry Jones is such a good trainer," Moquett said. "He trained Bob's Edge to run in Whitmore's style."