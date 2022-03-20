Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Corco Construction, 16105 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock, $650,000.

Dave Grundfest, 15200 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock, $597, 600.

Sonja Ross, 19301 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $459,554.

Jacon Construction, 5510 W. 65th St., Little Rock, $294,000.

Corco Construction, 614 Beechwood St., Little Rock, $220,000.

Baldwin & Shell, 11501 Huron Lane, Little Rock, $150,000.

David Evans-Fant, 3321 S. Bowman Road, Little Rock, $100,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Stevens Commercial, 26 Haywood Court, Little Rock, $700,000.

E. Ward Construction, 2501 Grant St., Little Rock, $600,000.

D.R. Keathly Homes, 86 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $450,000.

D.R. Keathly Homes, 56 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $350,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 219 Copper Way, Little Rock, $337,050.

Randy James Construction, 105 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $300,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 217 Copper Way, Little Rock, $282,450.

Graham Smith Construction, 215 Copper Way, Little Rock, $278,775.

Graham Smith Construction, 213 Copper Way, Little Rock, $254,940.

Kevin Hughes Construction, 42 Bretagne Circle, Little Rock, $250,000.

Diamond Legacy Group, 12007 Springtree Drive, Little Rock, $135,000.

Furman Electric, 1405 Battery St., Little Rock, $95,000.