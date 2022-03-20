The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

• 8100 Colonel Glenn Road, commercial, Morris-Beck Construction, 4 p.m. March 15, property value unknown.

72205

• 7100 W. Markham St., residential, Clyde Slater, 5:10 p.m. March 15, property value unknown.

72209

• 81 S. Meadowcliff Drive, residential, Erica Gaston, 7 a.m. March 15, property valued at $1,301.

• 5813 Baseline Road, residential, Macarlo Tecca, 9 p.m. March 18, property valued at $201.

72210

• 12626 Lawson Road, commercial, Dollar General, 4:02 a.m. March 17, property valued at $200.

72211

• 10914 Kanis Road, residential, Norman Swafford, 12 a.m. Dec. 28, property valued at $1,900.

72223

• 16115 Saint Vincent 120, commercial, Cornerstone Pharmacy, 2:58 a.m. March 18, property value unknown.

72227

• 1400 Old Forge Drive, residential, Michael Boykin, 9 p.m. March 14, property valued at $6,950.

North Little Rock

72116

• 3100 John F. Kennedy Blvd., commercial, Shell Station, 8:53 a.m. March 12, property valued at $3,545.