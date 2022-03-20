The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72204
• 8100 Colonel Glenn Road, commercial, Morris-Beck Construction, 4 p.m. March 15, property value unknown.
72205
• 7100 W. Markham St., residential, Clyde Slater, 5:10 p.m. March 15, property value unknown.
72209
• 81 S. Meadowcliff Drive, residential, Erica Gaston, 7 a.m. March 15, property valued at $1,301.
• 5813 Baseline Road, residential, Macarlo Tecca, 9 p.m. March 18, property valued at $201.
72210
• 12626 Lawson Road, commercial, Dollar General, 4:02 a.m. March 17, property valued at $200.
72211
• 10914 Kanis Road, residential, Norman Swafford, 12 a.m. Dec. 28, property valued at $1,900.
72223
• 16115 Saint Vincent 120, commercial, Cornerstone Pharmacy, 2:58 a.m. March 18, property value unknown.
72227
• 1400 Old Forge Drive, residential, Michael Boykin, 9 p.m. March 14, property valued at $6,950.
North Little Rock
72116
• 3100 John F. Kennedy Blvd., commercial, Shell Station, 8:53 a.m. March 12, property valued at $3,545.