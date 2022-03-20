BUSINESS PEOPLE

AUTOMOTIVE

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has named Brian Stone as executive vice president, procurement and inventory effective March 21.

BANKING

Tammy Cooper has been named branch manager, vice president, and loan officer for Stone Bank in Harrison.

Arvest Bank recently announced that Alyssa Skowron will join the private banking team at its UAMS branch as a senior private banker.

MEDICAL

Aaron Carson, M.D., and Brian Mooney, M.D., have joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ Northwest Arkansas behavioral health clinic as outpatient psychiatrists.

Brian Kirkpatrick, M.D., MSPH, has joined the Walker Family Clinic at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as an outpatient psychiatrist.

NONPROFIT

Michaela Edwards has been appointed to the board of directors of Winrock International, the U.S.-based national and international economic development organization.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Allyson Pittman Gattin has been appointed public relations director, a new position, for The Peacock Group. Amy Westlake has been promoted to public relations manager.

TOURISM

The North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau has hired Jill Thiel Lockard as operations coordinator.

