Candytuft, Winter Hazel, and Creeping Phlox





Candytuft -Iberis sempervirens is a low growing, flowering perennial native to southern Europe, which is hardy statewide. An early spring bloomer, it prefers full sun but will tolerate partial shade.





It will not tolerate wet soils. This plant is actually evergreen, so after bloom give it a good haircut to keep it full of foliage and to prevent it getting leggy. It is drought tolerant and deer resistant.

Winter hazel – Corylopsis,





also called Chinese witch hazel is an underused broadleaf deciduous shrub in the witch hazel (hamamelidaceae) family. It can grow to be up to 14 feet wide and tall at maturity, but it is slow-growing.





The fragrant yellow pendulous clusters of blooms appear before the foliage in late winter.





Does best in light shade or morning sun and afternoon shade. There are several species.

Creeping phlox, Phlox subulata,





also commonly called Thrift, is an old-fashioned perennial that is semi-evergreen. It is at its showiest for 4-6 weeks in the spring when it is covered in blooms





which can be pink, purple, white or bi-colored. It does best in full sun and thrives in poor conditions.





Often used as a border or edging plant, or in rock gardens. Not the most attractive plant when it is not in bloom.