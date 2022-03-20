Carin Schoppmeyer: Luncheon lauds girls who run

At a Glance

Girls on the Run of Northwest Arkansas champions gathered March 4 for the 11th annual Out of the Box Luncheon at Record in Bentonville.

Proceeds from the benefit luncheon go to help the nonprofit organization fulfill its mission of inspiring "girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum that creatively integrates running."

The after-school development program for girls in third through fifth grades has been in Northwest Arkansas since 2004. Heart & Sole is offered for sixth- to eighth-grade girls.

The 10-week curriculum consists of three parts -- understanding themselves, valuing relationships and teamwork and how they connect and shape the world. Each team develops and carries out a community service project.

Amenda Lacy, marketing director, tells me: "In the past calendar year, we have delivered the program to 300 girls on 23 teams at 19 sites. Over 70% of girls receive scholarship assistance.

"This year, in honor of Women's History Month, Hershey's and Girls on the Run partnered to celebrate the inspiring women and girls in our lives. We are grateful for the ongoing local support that we receive from Hershey's and are thrilled to #celebrateSHE," Lacy adds.

The nonprofit organization recognized its founding executive director, Suzanne Clinard, for her leadership of the group. Clinard retired this past year. Andrew Winkler, volunteer coach, told guests: "As a leader, Suzanne has been a shining model -- leading joyfully, helpfully and with confidence. She was front-line and hands-on in every facet of the program."

EvaMarie Duncan, former "GOTR Girl" and current coach, shared with those gathered the impact the program she started in third grade had on her. "I learned the values of perseverance, teamwork and positive self-talk -- especially as a girl with big dreams." She added that participating in Girls on the Run "laid the foundation to live a healthy and positive lifestyle and played a major role in me realizing my limitless potential."

The day's program also included a fireside chat with Andrea Albright, Walmart executive vice president for global sourcing, led by Jaclyn House, master of ceremonies. Topics covered included inclusion, potential barriers to female leadership and the importance of mentors and sponsors.

Those gathering with GOTR included Katelyn Ishee, Jessica DuQuesne, Jon Davis, Katie Duncan, Jill Fenton, Beth Brown, Katrina Hostetler, Bianca Femia, Emi Cardarelli, Jessica Willis, Ryan Longo, Justin Robertson, Cathy Chen, Matt Richie, Mariana Carvajal, Jill Fenton and Lauren Chamberlain.

Andrea Albright (left) and Jaclyn House visit at the Out of the Box Luncheon (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



EvaMarie Duncan, Girls on the Run alumna (from left) Olivia Holt and Tracy Harlow enjoy the nonprofit organization's benefit luncheon March 4 in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Katelyn Ishee (from left), Jessica DuQuesne, Jon Davis, Katie Duncan and Jill Fenton, GOTR of NWA board members, welcome guests to the Out of the Box Luncheon. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Suzanne Clinard (left) and Beth Brown visit at the GOTR luncheon March 4. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Olivia Holt (from left), GOTR NWA; Tracy Harlow, Unilever; and Andrea Albright, Walmart, stand for a photo at the GOTR luncheon. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Katie Duncan (from left), Justin Robertson, Cathy Chen, Matt Richie, Mariana Carvajal, Jill Fenton, Katelyn Ishee and Lauren Chamberlainrepresent Hershey's at the Girls on the Run Out of the Box Luncheon March 4. Hershey was the presenting sponsor of the fundraiser. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

