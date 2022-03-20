China ties 2 deaths to covid

BEIJING -- China's health authorities logged two covid-19 deaths on Saturday, the first reported since January 2021, as the country battles its worst outbreak in two years, driven by a surge in the highly transmissible omicron variant.

The deaths, both in northeastern Jilin province, bring the country's coronavirus death toll to 4,638.

Both fatalities occurred in elderly patients and were the result of their underlying conditions, Jiao Yahui, an official with the National Health Commission, said at a news briefing Saturday. One of them had not been vaccinated against covid-19, she said.

The majority of 2,157 community transmissions newly reported Saturday came from Jilin. The province has imposed a travel ban, with people needing permission from police to move across borders.

Nationwide, China has reported more than 29,000 confirmed cases since the beginning of March.

It has pressed on with its policy of lockdowns and mass testing of millions of people as part of a "zero-covid" strategy since the initial outbreak in Wuhan in 2019.

Faced with the worst surge since late 2019, officials have vowed to double down on the zero-tolerance strategy to contain multiple outbreaks across China. However, leader Xi Jinping on Thursday acknowledged for the first time the burden of the measures, saying that China should seek "maximum effect" with "minimum cost" in controlling the virus.

















Hong Kong, which is facing its worst surge of the pandemic, recorded 16,583 new cases Saturday. The city's total coronavirus infections exceeded 1 million on Friday, and its number of deaths has already surpassed the number reported in mainland China.

Mainland China's covid-19 data is counted separately from Hong Kong, a special administrative region.

Workers in protective gear help a couple to receive their doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a community vaccination center at the Kowloon Mosque And Islamic Centre in Hong Kong, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Hong Kong's cumulative coronavirus infections have exceeded 1 million as the city grapples with a widespread outbreak that has killed more people than the reported COVID-19 deaths in all of mainland China. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)



FILE - A worker takes a swab sample for a COVID-19 test at a mobile testing site on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Beijing. China's national health authorities reported two COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, the first recorded rise in the death toll since January 2021, as the country battles an omicron-driven surge. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

