Closed hospital sued by state

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a lawsuit on Thursday against Eastern Ozarks Regional Health System, accusing it of failing to protect sensitive patient information after the hospital closed nearly two decades ago.

The suit alleges that the former Cherokee Village hospital violated the Personal Information Protection Act and the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act when it abruptly shuttered, locking out employees and abandoning patient and employee files.

When the 40-bed hospital came under scrutiny in 2004 over reports of problems with pharmacy staffing, outdated medications and an inability to provide emergency services because of a lack of testing supplies, hospital officials began looking for a buyer but found no takers.

On Dec. 2, 2004, the Arkansas Department of Health suspended the hospital’s license and ordered the facility to close, putting its 142 employees out of work and leaving Sharp County without a hospital. A search for a buyer was unsuccessful, leaving only lawsuits and abandoned buildings. The property was transferred to the state in 2010 over unpaid taxes, Rutledge said.

Left behind when the hospital closed were the furnishings, medical equipment, and — central to the lawsuit filed Thursday in Sharp County Circuit Court — reams of confidential patient records, many of which should have been destroyed in 2005 and 2006. Instead, those records were left unsecured, and by the time Rutledge conducted a site visit last September, the buildings had been vandalized, left unlocked and thousands of patient records and employee files were left exposed to the elements and accessible to anyone entering the property.

Some of those records were sitting in open storage buildings, according to photos taken during the site visit; others were scattered throughout the property, with stacks of files falling through doorways, including billing records, social security information and other confidential patient information, court records show.

According to the complaint, it appeared as though many of those records which contained unencrypted and unredacted patient information had been examined by trespassers over the years. Investigators with the attorney general’s office have not yet determined the number of files left out, but they estimate the number to be in the thousands, Rutledge said.

Named in the lawsuit is Country Medical Services Inc., which operated the hospital. Also named as defendants are other entities connected to the facility, including Collection Liquidators of America, Duke Family Medical Center, Eastern Ozarks Home Health and Hospice, Eastern Ozarks Internal Medicine Clinic, Eastern Ozarks Medical Clinic, Eastern Ozarks Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation, and Eastern Ozarks Regional Health System.

Also named as defendants are former corporate officers Robert Becht and Theresa Hanson. Becht, who lives in Hartsville, Tenn., was president, vice president, treasurer and controller of Country Medical Services of Arkansas Inc., according to the complaint. Hanson, the complaint said, was secretary of Country Medical Services of Arkansas Inc. and is currently living in Deland, Fla.

“Consumers must be able to trust their healthcare providers and employers to protect their personal information,” Rutledge said in a press release. “Eastern Ozarks Regional Health System betrayed that trust and left patients and employees vulnerable to scams and identity theft. I am holding the hospital and its owners accountable.”