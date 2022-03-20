Club news: Music, MUFON, minerals and more

PanCan

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network will meet at 2 p.m. March 20 at the Pabst office, 3350 Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 103, in Rogers. There will be a Google Meets option for those that cannot attend.

Information: (479) 202-3749 or pancan.org.

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. March 14 at Highland Crossings Center, Room 1001, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The topic of the meeting will be "Fraud Scams." The presentation will be given by Carolyn Grieve of Arvest Bank and will address the many kinds of financial frauds and scams that one may encounter.

This will be an in-person meeting with Zoom simulcast.

The club offers the following classes in March:

• March 23: Computer Security for Regular People, Part 2, with Justin Sell, 4-6 p.m. It is not necessary to have taken Part 1 prior to this course.

• March 30: Data: Where Is It and What To Do With It, with Pete Opland, 9-11 a.m.

Information: (479) 696-8867.

Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista beginning March 21. CDC guidelines are observed. To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the Covid vaccination. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing.

Information: (479) 876-7204 or perfectharmonybv.com.

SUV

The McPherson Camp of the Sons Of Union Veterans of the Civil War will meet at 6 p.m. March 21 at Gusano's Pizza, 2603 W. Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers. There will be dinner and visitation followed by the business meeting at 7 p.m. The SUV is made up of male descendants of members of the United States armed forces or government officials who served 1861-65. All are welcome.

Information: (479) 381-6883.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at 11:45 a.m. March 24 at Mermaids Restaurant in Fayetteville. The speaker will be Jason Kelly, with Faith in Action. Lunch is $15. There will be a live Zoom available for those not comfortable attending in person. Email the club for a link to the Zoom option.

Information: fvillerotary@gmail.com.

MUFON

The Northwest Section of Arkansas Mutual UFO Network will meet from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 26 at the Fayetteville Drake Field Conference Room. Topics will include Field Investigator Training at 9:30 a.m. The regular section agenda will follow at 10:15 a.m. with Arkansas case reports, the monthly MUFON journal cases of interest, an update on the April Ozark Mountain UFO Conference, and ongoing disclosure. Section meetings are open to members, guests, and anyone with a genuine interest in the UFO phenomenon.

Information: (479) 422-9586.

Calico Cutups

The Calico Cut-Ups will meet at 1 p.m. March 28 at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. The guest speaker will be Lori Lee Triplett, business manager for Quilt and Textile Collections, who has successfully combined a variety of passions which include research, writing and performing into the quilt world.

Triplett has written more than 15 books as well as numerous magazine or journal articles with more on the way. Her presentation is a trunk show titled "Ancient Ways, Modern Days." She will be conducting a Fabric Stash Jewelry Workshop prior to the meeting of the guild. The workshop starts at 9 a.m., and there are still openings. The workshop is $35 including the kit. You will learn how to create jewelry from your own fabric stash using durable Kraft-Tex.

Membership meetings have a $5 guest fee that helps defray program costs for a paid speaker. This fee is applied to your membership if you choose to join our guild the same day you visit. There is no charge for your first visit. Membership of $25 is half price July through December.

The Calico Cut-Ups quilt guild will also host a country store from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 1 and from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 2 at the Bella Vista Assembly of God Church, 1771 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Shop various items such as quilting notions, quilting patterns/books, quilting fabric, handmade boutique items, raffle quilts and other collectibles.

Guild member Alice McElwain is a certified quilt appraiser and will be available to appraise any quilt you may have for $10, revealing how old it is, the block pattern, what the material is, if it has a value, should it be appraised, and anything else you might want to know.

Information: sharonmoravits@gmail.com or (417) 434-6943 or calicocutups.com.

Retired Nurses

The Retired Nurses of Northwest Arkansas will meet at noon March 29 at the Northwest Medical Center, classroom A, in Bentonville. An optional lunch can be purchased at the Allspice Cafe beginning at 11:15 a.m. The noon presentation by two community health workers from UAMS will be about the Marshallese community in Northwest Arkansas and how covid-19 has impacted them.

Information: (316) 644-0472 or (479) 715-6352.

Christian Women

The Christian Women's Connection brunch will be held at 9 a.m. April 13 at New Life Church, 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Carrie Kittinger on "A Woman's Heart." The special feature will be a style show by The Deb Project. Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon on April 8.

This program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Information: (479) 366-7562 or (479) 381-6516 or golfbrat2@yahoo.com.

Golf

The Bella Vista Women's Five+Four Hole Golf Association is accepting members for the 2022 golf season. Founded in 1973, the group welcomes POA members who are relatively new to the game as well as those who are good, experienced golfers.

The group usually plays at Brittany golf course where golfers have the option to walk or use carts. Other courses will be played on a few dates. Play is on Mondays, April through October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. A variety of games are played (scrambles, closest to the pin, longest drive, etc.) No handicaps are used.

Play starts in April, weather permitting, at Brittany. To sign up to play, sign up at the golf course once play starts in April or email the club.

Annual dues are $15. Make checks payable to Women's 5+4 Hole Golf Association. Checks may be sent to Judy Schenk, 73 Branchwood Drive, Bella Vista 72715. An application can be printed from the website under group play.

Information: at nstorck@att.net.

Kiwanis

The Kiwanis Club of Rogers (noon) will meet at 11:30 a.m. for lunch with a meeting at noon each Wednesday at Grub's Bar and Grill in Rogers.

Information: (479) 619-6580.