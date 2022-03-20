College, career coaches stand ready to help at Washington County schools

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College and rural schools in Washington County are partnering this year to provide a new position to serve as another resource for students as they consider their futures beyond high school.

Clay Wyllia, director of new student relations with the college, said the program for a college and career coach has been available in the state for several years but is new to Northwest Arkansas.

The community college applied for a grant from the Arkansas Division of Career and Technical Education that is available to areas that may not have the resources to provide additional assistance to students.

Three coaches have been assigned to smaller districts in western Washington County. One coach is working with Prairie Grove and Lincoln students, another with Farmington and Elkins, and the third coach has been assigned to West Fork and Greenland schools.

Wyllia said the coaches are considered employees of the college but, through the program, schools agree to pay one-half the salary and benefits of the position and the grant pays the other half, along with any other costs.

The coaches are not there to take over what a school is doing but are another resource to assist the school, Wyllia said. They help the school counselors, career and technical teachers and may assist with events, such as college and career fairs and college visits.

Diane Hanna, college and career coach for Prairie Grove and Lincoln high schools, said she is at Prairie Grove on Mondays and Tuesdays, at Lincoln on Wednesdays and Thursdays and alternates on Fridays.

Hannah said she works with students to help them assess their interests, explore careers and seek out resources for applying to college and applying for financial aid.

"We're an extension of the counseling office," Hanna said.

She's also planning activities for students. As an example, students can sign up to attend a "Career Cafe," where she provides lunch and invites a guest to talk about a specific career.

Prairie Grove and Lincoln students also have had the opportunity to use virtual reality headsets to find out about different careers.

If a student is interested in a certain career, the next step, Hanna said, is to research the career and help the student find out what's needed to get into that job. For instance, a student interested in welding could visit Northwest Technical Institute to find out about its program and even start taking classes in welding.

Hanna has worked in higher education since 2004 and has a background in college financial aid. She's also worked with students in prekindergarten through high school.

She said she applied for the college and career position because she was interested in working with high school students again.

"I thought I would be good with all my experience," she said.

Hanna said she is continuing to reach out to students about her services, noting it's a "slow process" because a lot of people do not know her and the position is new.

This first year, she said, she's concentrating on seniors, but she's there to help students in seventh through twelfth grades, too.

Wyllia said the community college received a one-year grant and will apply to renew it. The coaches started in mid-November with training and then were on campus in December.

"Since it's a brand new program, every school has their different needs," Wyllia said. "It's a learning process for everyone. We're still figuring out how they operate within a school."

The overall purpose is helping students with planning beyond high school, he said, whether it's college, a technical school, a job or the military.

"You have to do something after high school," he said.

Wyllia said local businesses are invited to participate in the program, whether it's providing a job, an internship or job shadowing opportunities. He encouraged local businesses to reach out to their area schools see how they can help.

"It's showing great support when communities can help their own students," he said.