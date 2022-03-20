Community Briefs 3-20-22

City cleanup, trash collection to be discussed

The city of Pine Bluff will host two community meetings to discuss cleaning up the city.

On March 22, from 6-7 p.m. a Green Sweep Community Forum will be held at First Assembly of God Church, West Campus, 3206 Hazel St. The community is invited to attend and hear about the city's new efforts to clean up neighborhoods. People can also learn about codes that property owners should follow to avoid citations or fines and they can ask questions and express concerns to city officials, according to a news release.

On March 24, at 6 p.m. the city and Waste Management will host a town hall meeting at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Residents are invited to attend to share feedback, provide suggestions and ask questions. Officials will provide updates concerning collection of residential trash, obtaining replacement or second trash carts, bundling trash, reporting bulk and yard waste, and many other topics. Details: Mayor Shirley Washington's Office, (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.

Center offers youth free tennis camp

The Bloom Tennis Center, 2101 S. Hickory St., will hold a free tennis camp for youth 6-14 during Spring Break, March 21-25. Sessions will be held from 9-11 a.m. The tennis coach, Kreth Simmons, will be the instructor, according to a Facebook post.

Police set 'Real Talk' for boys

The Pine Bluff Police Department will host a free "Real Talk" camp for boys ages 12-16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 21-25 during Spring Break. The event will be held at 1921 S. Olive St., according to a Facebook post. To sign up, youth should call (870) 730-2086.

Nature Center hosts programs

The Delta Rivers Nature Center at Regional Park will host activities for Spring Break on March 22-26, according to a Facebook post.

Events will be held daily and include such projects as archery, fish feeding, snakeskin bookmarks, turkey call, wetlands tour, fish dissection, crappie counter craft, wetlands canoe trip, birding hike, raptor feeding, and reptile feeding.

To register for events visit www.register-ed.com and choose Outdoor Skills Network. Details: (870) 534-0011 or http://www.deltarivers.com.

Kennel Club slates class

The Southeast Arkansas Kennel Club will sponsor a dog obedience class for eight weeks starting April 5. Participants will be meeting at Hestand Stadium each Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. The cost is $65 for the eight weeks and registration is done at the door, according to a news release from John Segars. Details: (870) 879-3384.

Locals among UALR leaders

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock selected 20 student leaders to serve as orientation leaders during 2022. Area students include: Jordan Fisher of Warren, Logan McMillan of Star City, and Tyrese McGhee of Rison, according to a news release.

During the spring semester, orientation leaders learn to become part of a team by developing leadership skills and representing the university to new students. In the summer, orientation leaders work with students and their guests to finalize the admissions process and answer questions about student life, connecting to campus resources and organizations.