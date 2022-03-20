Cosmonauts put on yellow suits

Three Russian cosmonauts blasted off from Earth on Friday morning for the International Space Station and emerged from their Soyuz rocket a little over three hours later -- all wearing yellow flight suits with blue stripes and accents, the colors of the Ukrainian national flag.

On a livestream set up by Russian space agency Roscosmos, the three cosmonauts -- Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov -- could be seen entering the space station one by one, floating in the zero-gravity environment, and hugging the seven astronauts who were already in orbit.

Their bright yellow clothing also includes two patches of blue, white and red -- the colors of the Russian flag -- on the arm and chest.

Shortly after reaching the International Space Station, the trio spoke to callers on the phone, including with family members who wished them a successful mission. When asked by a caller about their clothing choice, Artemyev responded that each crew is allowed to pick its own colors from a stock supply of equipment. He added that the color of the flight suits is chosen about six months before launch because they need to be individually sewn.

And since all three of them were graduates of Bauman Moscow State Technical University, they chose the colors of their alma mater.

"There is no need to look for any hidden signs or symbols in our uniform," Artemyev said on the space agency's Telegram channel. "A color is simply a color. It is not in any way connected to Ukraine. Otherwise, we would have to recognize its rights to the yellow sun in the blue sky.

"These days, even though we are in space, we are together with our president and our people!"

"Sometimes yellow is just yellow," Russia's space force, Roscosmos, wrote on Telegram.

The three Russians' decision triggered discussions on social media about whether it was a reference to the war in Ukraine, where Russian forces have unleashed artillery fire, missiles and bombs over the past three weeks.

Former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, who commanded three expeditions aboard the International Space Station, tweeted Friday, in both Russian and English, that the three Russian cosmonauts arrived in "Ukrainian yellow!" Fellow astronaut Terry Virts was similarly enthused, tweeting, "Wow. Just wow. Well done."

The trip to the International Space Station comes as escalating tensions between the United States and Russia strain the countries' space partnership. Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, threatened earlier this month to cut off the supply of Russian-made rocket engines used on rockets that fly supplies to the space station. But NASA leadership has dismissed the idea that the collaboration is fraying.

Information for this article was contributed by Marisa Iati of The Washington Post and staff members of The Associated Press.