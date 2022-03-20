District weighs campus realignment





Editor's note: This is the second part of a two-part series on Pine Bluff School District Superintendent Barbara Warren's reaction to complaints of a perceived lack of communication among employees regarding facilities and other issues.

Pulling seventh- and eighth-graders together at one campus would create a new cohort with a new culture and climate for a group that would walk into a new high school campus, Superintendent Barbara Warren said. She stopped short of saying, however, whether that means that Pine Bluff and Dollarway high schools would be consolidated in the near future.

Where the new high school would be located is yet to be determined, as well. Warren suggested during a January stakeholder meeting the option of constructing the campus at the old Belair Elementary School, months after Assistant Superintendent Wanda Van Dyke announced the district was approved for funding toward the new school on a footage- replacement plan at the present high school campus on West 11th Avenue.

"I talked to [district leaders] in December about a possible consideration I wanted to discuss with them," Warren said. She also confirmed that the leaders met March 9 and "came to a consensus" about the plan she would share at a facilities committee meeting, adding that she took into consideration safety issues and future financial investments into campuses.

The PBSD operates under the authority of the Arkansas Department of Education, led by state Education Secretary Johnny Key. The department appointed Warren as superintendent of the Dollarway and Pine Bluff districts, with the earlier appointment made in 2015.

"Ms. Warren and the district [are] looking forward to working with the community to improve high school facilities that have been neglected over the years, and she has announced a facilities meeting later this month to share ideas about reconfiguration and receive feedback regarding the high school project," said Stacy Smith, the ADE's deputy commissioner. "That feedback will be an important part of creating a final plan that will be submitted to Secretary Key for consideration."

HEARING FROM OTHERS

Smith said Warren has the duty to evaluate operational issues, explore solutions to them and make recommendations to Key. She added ADE officials are aware of Warren's internal conversations with district leaders about possible campus realignment.

"I do have the final say of what to recommend to Secretary Key, but I do my very best to a certain degree to take into consideration what they say when they recommend to me something," Warren said.

Citing help from district leaders, she formulated a campus plan she wanted to introduce ahead of a new school year in hopes of helping the PBSD progress in its annexation.

"Mind you, decisions have to be made," Warren said. "Technically, I'm the official superintendent of the Pine Bluff School District as of this year. There are a lot of things you have to do, especially since the first semester was laden with annexation stuff. Second semester is planning for the next year. As much as people think I am, I'm not trying to not give people a voice. Just there being a facilities and development committee, I would want to hear from whoever can help us with the aim of the district. It would have been easier to not say anything, but looking with a fresh set of eyes, I thought, 'Wow, why not take advantage of this idea?'"

Warren said she understands some people feel she'll make decisions regardless of the input she receives, but she stressed that she would campaign for the campus realignment.

"If we get pushback, I'm not going to fight or beat anybody over the head about it," Warren said. "Specifically, building leaders, they have to make this walk or talk. We came to a consensus that this would be the plan that's presented."

Another topic of concern was the consideration of a four-day work week. In discussions with the district's Personnel Policy Committee, Warren said, two committees were established -- one tasked with studying the pros and cons of a four-day school week and another studying the five-day week. Committee members, she said, surveyed teachers and the community for their thoughts and recommended to her a five-day week.

"I thanked the PPC and told them how proud I was of them," Warren said.

MAYORAL REACTION

Frustration over Warren's perceived lack of communication or method of operation has spilled outside the district. Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington said on a local radio program Thursday that she had been in contact with a state representative and they're "getting ready" to call a community meeting, adding "we are at a state of emergency when it comes down to addressing the problems we are encountering in the Pine Bluff School District."

William Fells, Washington's special projects coordinator, said Friday a date and time for the meeting have not yet been solidified.

"Right now, the city will continue to communicate with education officials and community members to determine the most effective ways for the city to support our school system, and we are eager to share more information soon," he said. "Also, we will notify the press of any public meeting that we are involved with coordinating."

For now, Warren is facing a longstanding concern amid other pressing matters that will shape her school district in the years to come, and that's how to communicate with employees and stakeholders better in an era of no local school board supervising the Pine Bluff district.

"I think we can do several different things. I think doing the work of advisory committees increases that direct type of engagement," she said. "Making sure the website houses the information people are working for, related to the big topics. One of the things we are working on that's taking time, I'd like to be able to show a snapshot of what the thought is in where we're going from here.

"We could surely do a better job in several aspects. What would look like better communication? I think we need to do better at asking for ideas about it. There are things we haven't moved as fast in, as I would like, but there aren't as many decisions as others think that are being made."





Arkansas Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Stacy Smith (left) said the feedback that Pine Bluff School District Superintendent Barbara Warren receives from her campus plan will be important in establishing a final proposal to present to Education Secretary Johnny Key. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)





