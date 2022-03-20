Dr. Scott Cooper: Mercy president has lofty ideals and boots-on-the-ground work ethic

Scott Snow Cooper

Date of birth: February 5, 1965

Best advice you’ve ever received: Be yourself.

People might be surprised to know that I: meditate, simple mindfulness mainly, but also metta, or loving kindness, meditation.

I know I’ve done a good job when I’m HAPPY. It’s best not to leave the operating room unless you’re truly happy with it, not just OK with it.

Something I think everyone should try at least once is: Orangetheory Fitness.

The thing that makes me laugh the most is: “Ted Lasso”!

My kryptonite is: an accumulation of things not yet done. It makes me anxious to get behind so I try to avoid it.

The most delicious meal I’ve ever had might just be my wife’s jambalaya.

Fantasy vacation? A faraway beach, maybe in the South Pacific, like Tahiti.

What’s the last book you read? “The Culture Code” by Daniel Coyle.

When I’m off the clock, I like to go duck hunting and pheasant hunting.

What I’d like more people to know about their health: motion is life; exercise is not harmful. And osteoarthritis is not a consequence of being too active.

The diplomas and decorations in Dr. Scott Cooper's office are freshly hung and placed just in time for his portraits to be made for this profile. And his blazer, he doesn't mind saying, was chosen with the help of his wife Cynthia Cooper and given the seal of approval by folks on his staff.

Everything feels a bit new because just a few weeks ago the orthopaedic surgeon was named president of Mercy Clinic Northwest Arkansas.

It's a big job, to say the least, that allows him to work with more than 200 integrated, multi-specialty physicians at 22 clinic locations.

"I don't think there's anyone better for the job," says Dr. Jacob Kaler, who practiced alongside Cooper the last 19 years. "He's had for 25 years a practice in the community through all the changes, he knows the physician base ... and just having that integrity and work ethic, an excellent communication and selfless approach to medicine, has earned the respect of all his peers."

"He's where he needs to be," Cynthia Cooper says. "He's a great man and good person. He will leave an imprint on Mercy."

You might say that Cooper has a unique background, since he was among those 200 physicians ever since his orthopaedic practice integrated into the Mercy network of healthcare providers in 2014. Actually, you could still technically count him among his peers, since he still dons the white coat for the operating room every Thursday.

What inspired him to rise to this position of leadership was a deep interest in the changing medical landscape of Northwest Arkansas.

"Between the Whole Health Institute, Mercy, the Northwest Hospitals, Washington Regional and UAMS coming to Northwest Arkansas in a bigger way, Mercy will be a player in all this," Cooper says. "The quality and level of medical care in Northwest Arkansas is good now but going to become a destination level, there's no doubt about that."

Cooper seems excited by the conversations of coming change in the area and believes both the collaboration and the competition will be good for everyone.

Although his most recent role is arguably the most public one, Cooper has been a leader in healthcare for quite a while now.

He's been the chairman of the Mercy Surgery Department and previously served as president for both the Arkansas Orthopaedic Society and Arkansas Medical Society. Now Cooper is the state's representative to the Board of Councilors for the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

"That means he is doing a lot for Arkansas specialists with our congressional representatives here and in D.C.," Kaler says. "He's working to formulate orthopaedic policy and influence at local, state and national levels, and it's putting him in a good position for understanding the business side of medicine."

What everyone seems to agree on is that Cooper is a people person, someone with whom everyone feels very comfortable.

"When you first meet him, you realize very quickly that he genuinely likes people," says Craig Rivaldo, Arvest regional executive, Mercy NWA Community Board chairman and Cooper's neighbor. "He's very approachable and is highly intelligent. These allow him to have tremendous success as a physician in Northwest Arkansas and will help him in his new venture as president of Mercy Clinic."

Rivaldo says when Cooper's family moved in next door, he quickly found a good friend in him. He knows he can talk to him about anything and get an honest, sometimes bluntly honest but straightforward, opinion.

Cooper seems to take this very approach in working with all of his colleagues and says that although his new gig is totally different from what he's done before, he doesn't see himself as his physician peers' boss.

"I hope to help make a bigger contribution through Mercy doctors, Advanced Practice Providers and the growth of Mercy, an expansion of service lines and various specialties," Cooper says. "We want to make it easier for patients to be seen, with a big emphasis on meeting patients where they are. That's different from how it used to be."

MENDING BREAKS

Young Scott Cooper grew up as a middle child in the little town of Harrisburg, in Poinsett County, with older brother Todd, younger sister Kristin and two parents who encouraged him and nudged him in successful directions.

His mother sold real estate, and his father worked in farming and grain elevators before a 10-year stretch in brokerage at A.G. Edwards.

"Early on, I knew he was very intelligent, he started reading early and picked up on things so easily," says Sue Cooper, Scott's mother. "He's just a kind person, thoughtful and compassionate, and he's been this way all his life, very steadfast. I could depend on him always to do the right thing."

Andrea Betnar, Scott's eighth-grade English teacher, was an early influence who entered him into the National Spelling Bee contest. Out of the 90 or so kids at the regional event in Memphis, Tenn., he came in second, but he was the first kid to cross the stage and shake the winner's hand, Sue Cooper recalls.

Scott was a leader from the start, elected to Student Council president in both his junior and senior years, and in his senior year was selected as one of two Arkansas delegates for the U.S. Senate youth program in Washington, D.C., through the Hearst Foundation. In college he was on Student Senate.

Aside from driving the tractor in the spring and fall, Cooper didn't have much pressure to work on the farm. Instead, he was encouraged toward the sports life. He played high school basketball and baseball and ran track. All those competitions were part of the reason the little seed got planted for medical school.

"I would think about the cool, well-dressed doctors on the sidelines of the football games, and that looked like the kind of thing I wanted to do," Scott Cooper says.

By the time that he announced his hope to go to college and eventually medical school to become an orthopaedic surgeon, something he knew before he got to either place, his family wasn't surprised.

Growing up he got to know the orthopaedic surgeon in Jonesboro very well in part because he broke several bones -- an arm, a thumb and a collarbone -- through normal kid experiences, Sue Cooper says. The bad swing, bicycle wreck and trampoline accident sent him to Dr. Bill Schanlever, who became a bit of a mentor to him.

"Scotty looked up to him so much they just stuck with him," Sue Cooper says. "Even before (college), he was saying he wanted to become an orthopaedic surgeon."

The question was whether he would start at Southern Methodist University or Vanderbilt. Scott Cooper says he was about to land on Vanderbilt when he had one last visit to SMU's campus and realized it felt like a better fit. It was more of a familiar choice too, with his uncle having attended and his mom had wanted to, although she hadn't been able to.

He entered with the mindset that, coming from a small town in Arkansas, he might be among the lowest in his class, but it didn't take him long to realize he was well prepared.

"I had a surprisingly good education there," Cooper says.

Mrs. Betnar had inspired and supported him, and his high school biology teacher Frank Stark taught him well too. He didn't know it at the time, but both teachers and his principal Bob McKeel would all be his patients down the road.

At SMU, Cooper went into the pre-med track knowing the school had good statistics of placing graduates to medical schools. To ensure he'd continue to learn well, he took copious notes during class, then would re-write the notes more legibly immediately after each class.

He graduated with a bachelor of arts in biology and political science before heading to UAMS.

BECOMING A SURGEON

At medical school, Cooper didn't feel quite as inferior upon entering as he had during his undergraduate days, but he continued his habit of "being a grinder," he says. "To me, it was college extended, more time consuming and intense but not like residency."

He had hopes to go into orthopaedic surgery, but he questioned whether he would do well enough in medical school to make it there. Then the new experiences gave him pause, too. While an orthopaedic resident, he received some pediatric orthopaedics training at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis and it made Cooper give some serious thought to being a pediatrician. He was interested in and considered gynecological oncology, too, and in his second year of residency completed three months of general surgery.

But what sealed his fate was rotating with Dr. Carl Nelson, the famous chairman of the orthopaedic Department at UAMS. Then in his senior year, he had audition rotations: one month at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., one at UAMS and one month in Memphis at the Campbell Clinic.

"In Memphis, that's when things got hard," Cooper says. "Many times through internships, I was not sure I was cut out for this ... There was lots to do and lots to learn."

They called it a gentleman's program in terms of expectations, responsibilities and emotional challenges because it was both physically and mentally difficult. The program now has work hour restrictions, but during the time he went through the internship, the schedule was 24 hours on, 24 hours off. Due to being on a couple different schedules himself, he once had a 48-hour stretch.

Cooper was working in one of the busiest trauma centers in the country at the time, tending to people who had been in car wrecks, suffered bullet wounds and broken bones. Any time he made it back to his place was spent catching up on sleep or getting a little exercise, fishing or grocery shopping.

But somehow he managed to meet wife Cynthia during this very busy period of his life. She was a ward clerk at Le Bonheur at the time. She was dating someone else when they first met, but a year and a half later he returned for a rotation, and things had changed.

"All the nurses just loved him, he was the greatest thing," she says. "They loved him and they never liked my ex, so he asked me out and we went out."

Since they had known each other for a while to that point, they didn't waste any time. They got engaged six months into dating and married three months after that.

"When you know, you know," Cynthia Cooper says, calling him the yin to her yang. "What resonated with me was that he is a very open individual. Incredibly smart but not in an arrogant way, just a genuinely kind, thoughtful, considerate person. He's fair, kind of nerdy and just humble, genuine. Who could want more than that?"

As residency ended and Cooper looked for a place to practice, he knew he wanted to be in Arkansas and says he could have easily landed in Jonesboro or Little Rock. What brought him to Northwest Arkansas was an opportunity from Dr. Tom Coker, who was then the senior physician at Ozark orthopaedics. orthopaedic surgeons were fewer and further between back then, and they really needed one to set up shop in Rogers.

But the bigger pull was that Cynthia loved it. They could see themselves settling down here.

"On her first visit to Northwest Arkansas, she landed at Drake Field and there had been a big snow, it was like a fairyland was her first impression" to his wife from the Mississippi Delta, Cooper says. "We could see it was an exciting place, that things were happening here."

Cooper arrived to Rogers in 1996, joining Ozark Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Clinic. His private practice was the orthopaedic staff at St. Mary's hospital that eventually grew to a team of six. They all enjoyed being small business owners and the independence that it brought. Meanwhile, he and Cynthia had grown their family with daughter Bowman.

As an only child, Bowman grew close to "the best dad ever," who she says was always her extra teacher.

"Whatever I was learning, Dad would take a step further," Bowman Cooper says, especially when it came to science. The pair would collect fossils and spend time looking at pond samples under her microscope. "Encouraging a love of learning was how he showed love. He knows a lot about a lot of different things, whether it's medicine or not. He always believes in the power of education."

Bowman says her dad always tended to balance out the family, since she and mom Cynthia are more on the pessimistic side of things and he's the eternal optimist.

"More often than not, he's right, things work out," Bowman Cooper says. "He tries to remind me that there's always good things to look for."

She believes that's what will make him a great leader, his optimistic outlook and his habit of being kind and forgiving.

As Dr. Scott Cooper runs out to grab his white coat and head to the OR, he mentions that Fridays are light on email around here. Just a little habit they've instilled to make sure some rest and pause happens at some point in the doctors' and staff members' busy week.

"I went into this with my eyes wide open," Cooper says. "My job is making it as easy as possible for our doctors and advanced practice providers to take the best care of patients. That's my primary role as president."

He'll be taking lots of meetings about making efforts to ease pain points not just with doctors and APPs, but to let clinic managers do their job without minutiae, he says. "I'm optimistic about the future in that regard."

Dr. Kaler anticipates Cooper's leadership style benefiting both doctors and patients at Mercy Clinics.

"He's an excellent listener, that's required in this job, when you're trying to run that balance between practitioners and stewarding resources, staff providers and money, obviously," Kaler says. "Him having that 30,000-foot perspective on medicine combined with the boots-on-the-ground approach is where he's earned an untarnished reputation for taking good care of patients long term."

