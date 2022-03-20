



More than 800 patrons turned out March 12 for the 20th annual Hope Ball, a black-tie event benefiting the 20th Century Club's Lodge.

The evening at the Statehouse Convention Center included the presentation of the 30 Angels of Hope who were all dressed in white gowns and elbow-length white gloves. The Angels are high school juniors who are responsible for volunteering for at least 25 hours of service through activities at the 20th Century Club's Lodge, CARTI and other related events.

David Bazzel, the master of ceremonies, got the party started and the club's president, Cindy McNeely, welcomed guests. Miguel Newburg and Kelly Fraiser were the co-chairwomen of the event.

The Hope Award was given to Dr. Kathleen Sitark and Dr. Shannon Turner. Heather Robinson received the Distinguished Service Award.

The mission of the 20th Century Club is to provide no-cost housing to medically and financially qualified patients receiving cancer treatment in Central Arkansas.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal









