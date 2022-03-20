Ex-detectives see caseload as issue

With Little Rock facing a surge of homicides amid what authorities are deeming a nationwide crime wave, the city's police chief has yet to put more detectives on homicide investigations, even as former detectives say they had been overworked for years and are adamant that help is needed.

As of March 14, city-provided statistics showed a 27% increase in murders in 2022 compared with the same period a year ago, as well as a 56% increase over the five-year average. That works out to 14 homicide deaths this year, compared with 11 in 2021 and a five-year average of nine.

Police Chief Keith Humphrey has been asked publicly at least twice -- once in mid-February and again at the start of March -- if he would add more detectives to investigate the killings. Both times, he has declined to answer, the second time telling a reporter it was unfair to say that detectives were stretched thin investigating the previous weekend's killings, having to go from call to call in a single night.

Humphrey has acknowledged that the department could always use more people but has declined to be more specific.

Humphrey was not available to be interviewed for this article, Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said. The chief has been out of town on training exercises for the past two weeks and was not able to be interviewed by phone, Edwards said.

But two former homicide detectives with the department say they were overworked for years. They both called for the department to do something to help the detectives, who they said are doing the best they can with the resources they have.

"They need help, they need more people," said Tommy Hudson, who worked as a Little Rock police homicide detective from 2005 to 2017.

Hudson left in early 2017 but came back to work on cold-case murders at the request of former Police Chief Kenton Buckner. He worked that job for about three years before leaving for a similar but lower-paying job with North Little Rock.

He said his distaste for how Humphrey runs things was a big reason he left to work across the river.

"What people don't realize, including the chief of police," Hudson said, is the weight these detectives have on their shoulders and the number of cases they deal with.

Homicide detectives don't just look into murders; they also review suicides and suspicious deaths, which can often take a great deal of time. And while it is essential work, it doesn't come with the same recognition as cracking murder cases.

Counting only homicides, the eight detectives currently working for the department each handle between seven and 11 cases at a time, which can include recent murders and ones from previous years, Little Rock police spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes said.

Barnes acknowledged that the average caseload is high.

Vernon Geberth, a retired New York Police Department lieutenant-commander who authored the training manual Practical Homicide Investigation and is considered by police as an expert in detective training, said that any more than five cases is too many for an investigator, even a good one.

"You can't have more than five cases," Geberth said. "That's not a number I made up by mistake."

That number takes into account all the other tasks detectives have to do, including other death investigations, paperwork and all the work that goes into taking a case to court and making sure it sticks, Geberth said.

Little Rock Police detectives have trained with Geberth, and they have used his book as a training manual, Hudson said.

"A lot of what I learned when I was investigating homicides, I learned from Vernon," Hudson said.

Hudson, who like Barnes is familiar with the standard set by Geberth, said he worked five or six homicide cases at a time in Little Rock.

Hudson said he had no idea that the department's detectives were working so many cases now.

"That's outrageous, that's ludicrous," Hudson said.

Bart Simpson, the Arkansas Fraternal Order of Police president who worked 17 of his 28 years with Little Rock Police as a homicide detective, said he sometimes worked as many as 10 cases, acknowledging that he and his colleagues always surpassed Geberth's recommended case load.

"It was nothing to have seven, eight, nine, ten homicides assigned to you a year," said Simpson, who worked alongside Hudson at the department.

While homicide detectives collaborate on these cases, someone always has to take the lead role and be in charge of a particular case, Simpson said.

Simpson said he knows the situation for detectives is just as bad if not worse as when he was working. He left the department before Humphrey was hired.

"Those guys are so overworked and overwhelmed, and I really feel for them," Simpson said.

Active detectives are not permitted to speak with media without permission, and one current detective declined to speak on the record for this article.

Simpson said the job can take a huge mental toll on detectives because humans just aren't supposed to be exposed to that kind of violence over and over again.

"We've seen the worst of the worst," Hudson said. "You've got people who don't mind killing a baby."

In addition to the mental strain and trauma, the poor working conditions can have physical effects, Simpson said.

"You eat like crap, we lived off of Mountain Dews and peanut butter crackers," Simpson said. "You get no sleep."

Since leaving the homicide detective job, Simpson said he's lost 100 pounds because he's able to take better care of himself, and his doctors have commented on his improved health.

Detectives come under a lot of pressure, especially when there are high-profile cases in the city, said Hudson, who worked to convict Curtis Vance for the 2008 rape and murder of KATV reporter Anne Pressley.

"We didn't get it as bad as I think these guys get it right now," Hudson said.

Good leadership, from their supervising sergeant up to the head of their parent Investigative Bureau, can help mitigate the pressure on detectives, Hudson said.

Hudson thinks that the detectives have a good sergeant now, and thinks that Assistant Chief Wayne Bewley, who oversees the Investigative Bureau, understands what his detectives needs, "but he's got bosses, too."

Bewley has not spoken publicly about the need for more homicide detectives, and was not available for interview for this article, Edwards said, despite requests made since at least March 7 for an interview in person or by phone.

Simpson, who worked under Bewley when the latter was a captain in the Violent Crimes Division, agrees that the assistant chief knows what his personnel need but couldn't say why he hasn't been more vocal about needing support.

"You get beat down, especially if you feel like you don't have the support coming in from above you," Hudson said.

On Feb. 16, Humphrey said that police would soon be reviewing the results of a department staffing survey that might lead them to reevaluate the situation, but he has not offered any public updates on that survey.

When it comes to adding new personnel to the detective squad, Simpson and Hudson agreed that while it would be foolish to recruit new detectives straight out of rookie school, that there are plenty of competent detectives investigating other violent crimes in the department who would make good fits.

Detectives typically work their way up through violent crimes before joining the homicide squad anyway, they said.

Although he thinks the detectives working at the department now are very good, Simpson thinks that training has fallen by the wayside.

"I don't think they get that training that we used to get," Hudson agreed.

"[More training and personnel] would go a long way," Simpson said. "Get them some help and let them go and get training and do their job.