Farmers markets provide options for Saturday outings

FARMINGTON -- Residents in western Washington County will have their choice of three local farmers market locations this year.

The Farmington Farmers Market, which has moved from the junior high parking lot to Creekside Park on Broyles Street, opened first on March 5. The market will be held 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through November.

The farmers markets in Prairie Grove and Lincoln are set to open April 23.

Farmington's market is hosted by Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce and Busy Bee's Canning Co. of West Fork with Busy Bee owners, Chance and Joshua Smith, in charge of managing and coordinating the market each week.

Chance Smith said Busy Bee's decided to have a "soft opening" in March because some of the vendors were "itching to get started." About 12 vendors showed up the first day, but Smith said more than 30 vendors have already registered to participate this year.

The application fee is $30 for vendors, and anyone interested in being a vendor can go to www.busybeescanning.com/farmington to apply as a vendor.

Vendors will pay Busy Bee's 10% of sales once the sales for the day are $100 or more. Those vendors who are selling fresh produce or anything off the farm will not have to pay a commission on sales.

"We want to support the farmer," Smith said. "We'll take as many flowers and produce as we can get."

Busy Bee's will be responsible for advertising and promoting the festival and paying any insurance costs.

The last Saturday of every month will be "Dog Day," and patrons are invited to bring their dogs. Smith said the market will provide free hot dogs for human guests. In addition, he said the market will invite local businesses that cater to dogs to set up a booth on those Saturdays.

Smith said he and Joshua are discussing other ideas for the Farmington Farmers Market, including an Easter Egg hunt, Back to School Market and a Halloween fair.

"We want to put on events every month," said Joshua Smith. "We want to keep the park full. We want to encourage the community in general to fill the park on Saturdays."

Joshua Frye, chamber president, said he believes Creekside Park will be a good location for the farmers market.

"We want it to be, ideally, a premier farmers market, and we think hosting it at Creekside Park offers the setting for it to be a premier market," Frye said. "It's a beautiful setting, with lots of amenities. "

In addition, he noted that Chance and Joshua Smith have spent a lot of time and effort on the market.

"They are doing it without asking us to do anything," Frye said. "We told them, 'You have the resources. You have the knowledge. We'll let you run with it.'"

Melissa McCarville, city business manager, said the large pavilion at Creekside Park will be reserved for the farmers's market until noon on Saturdays. It will be available for people to rent after the market closes.

Prairie Grove Farmer's Market is sponsored by Main Street Prairie Grove and will be located on Buchanan Street between the historical museum and the city's employee fitness center, formerly Prairie Grove Children's Library. Preregistration is not required, but vendors are to check in with the market manager upon arrival and complete an annual registration form at that time.

Appletown Store and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce are hosting a farmers market this year in Lincoln. The market will be held 1-5 p.m. Saturdays outside Appletown Store, 1862 E. Pridemore Drive. The vendor fee is $5 per Saturday. For more information, call 479-313-5752 or 479-466-6739.