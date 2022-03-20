Ford driven during entire career at Magnolia





Before leading Magnolia to another Class 4A boys state championship last Saturday, University of Arkansas signee Derrian Ford's effectiveness was a concern because of illness.

Magnolia Coach Ben Lindsey revealed Tuesday that Ford had a 102-degree temperature Thursday leading up to the title game against Blytheville.

He first noticed his star guard not being himself when seeing Ford get out of his car after arriving for school on Thursday morning.

"When he sees me, it's always a big smile and a big wave," Lindsey said. "He makes you feel good because he makes you feel like he hasn't seen you in a month When I saw him that morning, I just thought man something isn't right."

Lindsey later found out from Ford's father, Darnell, that Ford had gone home and went to bed while suffering from chills, aching body and eyes. He saw a doctor on Friday.

The doctor ruled out the flu and covid-19 but gave Ford a B12 shot and two IV bags of fluid along with a steroid shot. He spent most of Thursday and Friday in bed while showing some improvement. He was able to participate in a walk-through practice on Friday.

"I was more worried about how he would be able to function," Lindsey said of the title game. "I didn't think there was anyway he wouldn't play. I was more worried about what kind of state he would be in. How much energy would he have? How much did he have to give?"

Ford felt better Saturday morning after adding two more bags of fluid and appeared to be on the mend. He went on to lead Magnolia to the third state title since his freshman season by scoring 29 points and grabbing 5 rebounds in a 59-56 victory. In doing so, he earned his third MVP trophy in the championship game.

"Whether he was 100% or not, who knows?" Lindsey said. "But he gave a 100% effort. Whatever percentage he was, it was good enough."

Ford, 6-4, 203 pounds, was named the Gatorade Arkansas Player of the Year for the second consecutive season on Wednesday after averaging 23.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.7 steals while leading the Panthers to a 28-0 record.

The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the court.

Active in his church, Ford has served as an elementary school mentor and has volunteered for Special Olympics and the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Ford, who has a 4.0 grade-point average, was part of a team that went 102-6 in his four-year high school career while scoring 2,196 points and winning numerous other postseason honors. He was named the Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year after his junior season while averaging 23 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

"I think he has a case to be made for having one of the greatest, if not the greatest high school career in the state of Arkansas when [you] look at his total body of work," Lindsey said.

ESPN rates Ford a 4-star prospect, the No. 12 shooting guard and No. 70 overall recruit in the nation for the 2022 class.

Lindsey sees Ford as a dose of fresh air in the day of the transfer portal on the college level and high school athletes changing schools.

"You see that everywhere now, kids leave," Lindsey said. "Want to go here, want to go there. You'll see kids go to multiple high schools throughput their career to try to win or go to a better situation. I know he's [Ford] had offers to go to every prep school in the country, and he didn't have to go there to win."

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

More News

Derrian Ford highlights

arkansasonline.com/320ford/





Derrian Ford





