Fort Smith elementary schools meet High Reliability School certifications

FORT SMITH -- Spradling Elementary School has proven its day-to-day operations are safe, supportive and collaborative enough to reach a level one certification in the Marzano High Reliability Schools program.

The program was created by Marzano Resources and uses community feedback to confirm the effectiveness of a school in order to help ensure student success. The education administration program is based out of Colorado and is built on the education research of co-founder and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Robert J. Marzano.

In an explanation video on the Marzano Resources website, Marzano explains the concept of the High Reliability School program came from adapting the processes of high reliability organizations like aircraft carriers or nuclear reactor facilities.

"They are highly reliable in the sense that they don't make many mistakes. Or more accurately, if they make mistakes they clear them up very, very quickly," Marzano said. "The emphasis is to make as few errors as possible in what they do."

Spradling is the second school in the Fort Smith Public School District to achieve this rating, with Orr Elementary receiving its level one certification in January.

Christina Williams, the district's coordinator of public information, said both schools worked on the professional learning community process for six years.

Professional learning communities are places where teachers collaborate and research ways to improve student achievement, and the process helped both schools in providing a strong foundation for a High Reliability Schools Certification.

Williams said the level one certification process took each school one year.

Lori Griffin, the district's director of elementary education, said other district schools are at different levels of the professional learning community process, and the goal is to have them apply for a level one rating by next year. She said the district will be providing support for each school to achieve this rating.

Orr Principal Dawn Childress said the process started by having school staff, students and parents fill out a survey on the school's performance, which was then collected by the state and separated into eight different indicators of effectiveness. She said the school then has to provide evidence that it has those eight systems in place.

"For each indicator, you determine whether it's an area of strength or an area of growth determined by your survey data, and for us, most of them I identified that it may be a strength, but we may still have areas that needed to grow within that indicator," Childress said. "So we may be really great at having crisis team meetings and making sure that we do all of our fire drills and all of those things, but are we sharing that information out so that everyone knows exactly what to do? Do the students know exactly what to do? Do the teachers know exactly what to do? Do the parents know what we do to make sure to keep our kids safe?"

Childress said working toward the certification put pressure on the school to ensure they're doing their work correctly. She said it also helped build confidence in the teachers at Orr.

"It wasn't something I did by myself. I was something that we did as a collective," she said. "And even teachers that weren't on that HRS leadership team, they still contributed. We videoed them talking about the different committees that they've been on and the different things that they've done to help make our school a safer, more collaborative, more supportive school. Just involving them, listening to their voices and giving them a platform to share the great things that they're doing, I think that's been a really good benefit."

"We just got it last week, so there hasn't been a whole lot of change," Spradling Elementary Principal Elizabeth Love admitted. "But through the process, I think it's all just about getting better. It's not that certification is the end goal, it's just that you want to do better for the kids and for the parents and for the community."

Marzano has five different levels of certification, and Orr and Spradling hope to achieve a level two certification by next year.

According to the Marzano Resources website, level two helps develop and maintain teacher effectiveness across classrooms by building a shared language of instruction. Level three ensures teachers have time to teach a viable curriculum, and students have access to the same quality of curriculum no matter what teacher they're assigned. Level four has staff develop an effective system of grading and monitoring students' progress on an individual basis, and level five provides opportunities for students to take part in individualized learning and move through the curriculum at their own pace.

"Really, to be an excellent, fantastic, phenomenal school, three levels is the main goal," Childress said. "So if you go beyond that then kudos, that's great, but really if you have every school at a level three, then you've got a pretty phenomenal district."

"We are excited about the work we are doing and look forward to seeing its transformative effects for years to come," Love said.