Future of IndyCar series in Texas cloudy at best

FORT WORTH -- IndyCar's long relationship with Texas Motor Speedway is at a crossroads headed into the 35th race at the track that has always embraced the open-wheel series.

Texas has hosted IndyCar since the track opened in 1997 but its existing contract, done by Eddie Gossage, who retired as general manager last year, expires after today's race. And now the future of this oval fixture on the IndyCar schedule is in jeopardy.

Attendance has dwindled for years and only a smattering of spectators were in the stands Saturday for three practice sessions and qualifying. IndyCar was up against the NCAA Tournament being played 30 minutes away from the Fort Worth track, but there also was a noticeable lack of promotion or activation in the fifth-largest market in the country.

But the bigger problem is a track reconfiguration and accommodations done for NASCAR made Texas a poor fit for IndyCar. Texas used a traction compound in the turns to help create a second passing lane for NASCAR, but the PJ1 compound doesn't match with the Firestone tires used in IndyCar.

It makes a high line that is far too slick and dangerous for the IndyCar drivers: Will Power said the track "is like ice" in the second groove after he led six other drivers in a special practice session designed to create a second lane.

The 30-minute practice was Power's brainchild, but the Team Penske driver said it would have only been effective if the entire 27-car field participated. But very few teams wanted to take the risk of wrecking a car Saturday afternoon with today's race looming.

"I looked at it, and almost crashed," Alexander Rossi said.

Even so, the seven drivers on track combined for 294 laps in a second lane that doesn't exist.

"That's 294 laps we didn't run up there before," said Jay Frye, IndyCar president of competition. "We'll see how it goes."

Power was not optimistic -- he crashed in testing last week when he tried to run the top lane -- and said he will not be the driver to try to create a second lane today. If others can prove it works, then he might give it a go.

"It's good we're trying, we're trying to put on the best show possible. So it was worth doing to see if we potentially can ride two-wide," Power said. "I think the problem is you are so afraid to get into that stuff and then you are just off into the fence. I did the special session because I want two-lane racing, but in the race situation, bit gun shy right now."

Felix Rosenqvist, coming off a disappointing first season with Arrow McLaren SP, earned a much-needed pole in Saturday qualifying with a lap at 221.110 mph in his Chevrolet. The time stood as 16 drivers tried to knock him off the pole and Scott McLaughlin, winner of the season-opening race at St. Petersburg last month, just missed bumping the Swede from the top starting spot as the final driver out.

McLaughlin went 221.096 for Team Penske to just barely miss the pole but give Chevrolet a lockout of the front row. Takuma Sato qualified third in a Honda for Dale Coyne Racing and was followed by Power as Chevrolet took three of the top four spots.

Six-time Texas winner Scott Dixon, winner of the first race in a doubleheader last year, qualified fourth for Chip Ganassi Racing and was followed by four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves of Meyer Shank Racing.

Jimmie Johnson, the winningest driver at Texas with seven wins in NASCAR, qualified 18th in his IndyCar oval debut. It was his best qualifying effort in 14 IndyCar races.

